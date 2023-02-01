What's Hot

Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Tyre Nichols To Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Barstool Sports Host Describes Reaction To His Hot Mic Moment Trashing Fox News

Ron DeSantis Plans To Defund Diversity Programs In Florida Universities

Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

Brad Pitt Hilariously Reacts To Shania Twain Swapping His Name Out For Ryan Reynolds

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Armorer Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Stephen Colbert Is Ready To Hurl Over This 1 Horrifying Image Of Trump

Damning Montage Exposes Trump’s Fifth Amendment Hypocrisy In Less Than A Minute

Jennifer Grey Shares Update On That Long-Awaited 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel

DC Government Employee Charged With Murder Of 13-Year-Old Boy

I Learned To Love My Body Hair While I Was Transitioning

Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever

U.S. NewsCalifornia

Drivers Ignore Roadblock Signs For Sinkhole And It Does Not End Well

Police in California are fuming with motorists trying their luck at crossing the gap, with abysmal results.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Ignore roadblock signs at your peril!

Even though drivers are warned well in advance of a 15-foot wide chasm that opened up near Tracy in San Joaquin County, California, last month, two have still tried their luck at crossing the gap ― with spectacularly abysmal results.

California Highway Patrol has shared on Facebook two sets of images of the vehicles that have ended up trapped in the hole.

“THIS CAN’T BE REAL!” police captioned the first set of pictures last week:

“It happened again. We can’t make this stuff up,” they wrote on Saturday about a second car. “This was 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse. The signs are clear, visible, and unobstructed.”

“The driver was issued a citation. If you pass a road closure you are also subject to a citation,” it added. “If you come across a road closure, turn around, and find a different route.”

Commenters on the latest post suggested leaving the vehicle inside the hole as a way to repair the road. “Eventually they’ll fill the hole and we can move on,” cracked one. Another suggested setting up a motion sensor trail camera to catch the offending motorists in action.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community