Style & BeautyFashionClothingjeans

Size-Flexible Clothing That Goes Up And Down In Size When You Do

If your closet is full because you keep several sizes on hand, clean it out and stock up on these instead.

Writer

HuffPost

No one stays the same size forever. It’s common to go up or down a size (or two) seasonally, wearing a larger size during the winter holidays, then going down again once you return to your normal routine. Or maybe you experienced a change in schedule that made it hard to cook meals at home or get to the gym. Or perhaps you became ill, committed to a healthier lifestyle or even saw a same-day bloat after eating a big meal or a salty snack.

Living in yoga pants is one option, but there’s a better way. Let us introduce you to the concept of size-flexible clothing.

Instead of buying several sizes of all your favorite clothes, there are brands of clothing making size-flexible tops, pants, dresses and more that will fit you at all phases. They do this by incorporating stretchy materials, elastic waistbands, adjustable straps and more clever details.

Stylist Alison Bruhn from The Style that Binds Us recommends looking for pants with “just the right amount of stretch” around the stomach, hips and backside. To test the stretch, do a squat. Make sure the pants are comfortable while low to the ground and that the material bounces back once you stand up. If the material takes too long to bounce back, the pants will wind up being baggy over time. Other ways to make sure clothing will withstand changes in size is to look for items that are “a little forgiving” in fabric and design or that contain ruching, which is very forgiving, Bruhn said.

We’ve rounded up the best online sources for size-flexible clothing below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Duer
Duer
Duer clothing includes features like integrated elasticized waistbands and adjustable drawcords. The Weightless Reversible Jacket (shown here) has a drawstring around the entire midsection that can be cinched to make the jacket fitted or let out for a boxier look. Many Duer jeans incorporate stretch denim, resulting in a lot of give that bounces back easily, making them flattering and comfortable through ups and downs.
Weightless reversible jacket: $169 at DuerShop Duer
2
Quince
Quince
Many of Quince’s dresses are stretchy, so they mold easily as a body gets bigger or smaller. Designs like the brand's flowy fit-and-flare dress (shown here) work well for bodies that change. Another good option is Quince's linen button-front dress, which is roomy enough in the hips and arms to accommodate various sizes and can be worn with or without a belt to flatter in different ways.
Shop QuinceFit and flare dress: $49.90 (originally $98) at Quince
3
Summersalt
Summersalt
You probably recognize Summersalt's iconic swimsuits from social media. After designing great accessories like a wrap cover-up skirt that works well through fluctuation in sizes, Summersalt branched out and created clothing made to wear on land with the same flexible-sizing principles in mind. Its tie-waist dress (shown here) and tiered dress both look great if you go up or down a size or two thanks to designs created to be forgiving. Some dresses have elastic details in the back for even more flexibility in sizing.
Shop SummersaltTie-waist midi dress: $115 at Summersalt
4
Cotidié
Cotidié
Many of Cotidié's items incorporate SolaSmooth material, which contains a high percentage of elastane. SolaSmooth makes it easy for clothing to expand and contract with fluctuations in size, something Cotidié's founder deals with herself. Other styles include pleats and oversized tunics that look great if body size changes.
Shop CotidiéGrace circle skirt: $99 at Cotidié
5
Pact
Pact
Pact may be best known for its use of organic materials, but its clothing has another appealing feature. Many Pact styles can easily handle fluctuations in size thanks to pants with stretch that have elastic waistbands in the back and drawstring waists. The brand also has shirts with a relaxed cut that look stylish through changes in size.
Shop PactBoulevard Easy Pant: $108 at Pact
6
NYDJ
NYJD
NYDJ prioritizes stretch in all of its jeans. Its waist-match line in particular is stretchy enough to easily go up and down in size. These jeans have a unique satin-elastic waistband that has the stretch of yoga pants while retaining the look of traditional jeans. Since all of NYDJ’s jeans have some give, almost any of its styles can handle some fluctuation up or down in size. The brand also has billowy tops that can size up or down without looking frumpy.
Shop NYDJWaist-Match Marilyn straight jeans: $100.98 (originally $119) at NYDJ
7
skinnytees
Skinnytees
Thanks to a Spandex blend, almost all Skinnytees’ items are one-size-fits-most. Most Skinnytees pieces come in just two sizes. One fits sizes 0-12, and the other fits sizes 12-24. That means Skinnytees clothing can go through a lot of ups and downs while still fitting well. Skinnytees also makes roomy cardigans and vests that can easily be paired with other pieces as size fluctuates.
Shop SkinnyteesDeep mesh V-neck tank: $40 at Skinnytees
8
Carve Designs
Carve Designs
Carve Designs was founded by two very active women who couldn’t find clothing that could keep up with them — or that was designed for typical bodies. The result is clothing that is flexible enough to get through whatever life throws at you. Carve Designs' Carson Jeans, Maui denim skirt and Oahu Shorts all have enough stretch to fit through changes in size. Coordinate these bottoms with a shirt that is roomy while still looking gorgeous. Many of Carve Designs' dresses have light and flowy silhouettes that work well through ups and downs in size as well.
Shop Carve DesignsNellie Linen Dress: Navy Stripe: $98 at Carve Designs
9
Woo&
Wool&
Even though Wool& dresses come in traditional sizes from XS-XL, many styles are designed to be generous. This is especially true of swing styles that work exceptionally well up or down a size. Several Wool& dresses also have removable belts that can be used to accentuate a waistline. Other styles, like the Amalya Buttonfront Dress, can also be styled as a cardigan so they are still useful even if they start to feel snug or hang loose.
Shop Wool&Rowena swing dress: $138 at Wool&
10
Joyfolie
Joyfolie
Joyfolie’s all-women team designers fluctuate in size themselves and know how common it is for customers to do the same. Believing that women first need to feel comfortable before they can feel beautiful, Joyfolie incorporates details to make its clothing flexible enough to withstand changes in size, including stretch in waistbands and adjustable straps. Joyfolie also uses closures that make clothing even more size-flexible. Strategically placed buttons and hook-and-eye closures allow for easy adjustments in styling to accentuate and flatter certain body parts as needed. Styles that are especially flexible when it comes to fluctuations in size are Joyfolie’s wrap dresses, skirts with stretch and ruching, and shifts with a looser fit.
Shop JoyfolieAniya dress: $88 at Joyfoile
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A buttery-soft crop top if you and your D–DD+ booblies never miss a single Pilates class — you might as well be everyone else's fashion inspo while you're in there 🤷.

37 Plus-Size Pieces Of Workout Clothing You'll Look Cute In (Even When You're Sweaty)

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Travel

23 Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

Parenting

27 Hilarious Realities Of Raising A Teenager

Food & Drink

At The ‘Sports Bra’ Bar, It’s All Women’s Sports, All The Time

Wellness

What Happens To The Brain And Body When You Feel Suicidal

Work/Life

The Rudest Things You Can Say To Someone Returning From Maternity Leave

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Host

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Shopping

Spring's Trendiest Shoe Is Surprisingly Wearable. We Found Options At Every Budget.

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Just 34 Clever TikTok Products

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Wellness

For Those With Eating Disorders, Ozempic Can Be A Triggering Nightmare

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

My Favorite Camping Tent Is 50% Off For A Very Limited Time

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Work/Life

What Not To Say To Your Kid When You Lose Your Job

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Shopping

16 Suspiciously Cheap Things Under $25 That Actually Work

Food & Drink

Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Wellness

The 4 Biggest Early Warning Signs Before A Heart Attack

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews