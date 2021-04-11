'SNL's' Black And White Anchor Teams Speak Different Languages On Derek Chauvin Trial

“Saturday Night Live’s” cold open highlighted the very different worlds Black and white Americans live in on a spoof “Eye on Minnesota” news show about former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the killing of George Floyd.

“Sounds like we all agree there’s no way Derek Chauvin walks away from this,” said Kate McKinnon, playing half of the white host pair with Alex Moffat.

“Wellll …” responds an extremely skeptical Kenan Thompson.

“There’s no way the jury’s gonna fall” for the defense, McKinnon tries again.

“I don’t know about that,” says Thompson’s partner, played by Ego Nwodim.

“Look, y’all seem like good people, but ...” Thompson notes.

“Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before,” pipes in Nwodim.

“BOOM!” says Thompson.

“You guys can at least admit this country has made a lot of progress recently,” insists Moffat.

“For who?” asks Thompson. “When?” asks Nwodim.

At least they can agree on the “sad news” this week of losing “royalty,” says McKinnon.

“I’m glad you brought this up,” Thompson responds. “Yes, the rapper DMX died,” says Nwodim.

Nooo, corrects Moffatt: “Prince Philip.”

You mean “Meghan Markle’s boyfriend?” asks a perplexed Thompson.

Check out the video up top. Watch for the response to reparations.