Snooki Polizzi Posts Adorable Photo Of 'Fist-Pumping' Week-Old Son Angelo

Former hardest-partying Jersey girl, now devoted mom Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has posted a to-die-for photo of the latest addition to her family: week-old son Angelo.

The cutie is “fist pumping” with one tiny hand in the air in blue-striped jammies with a sign saying “one week.”

The baby is the third child for the 31-year-old “Jersey Shore” star and husband Jionni LaValle. Earlier in the week she posted a photo of 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna holding their newborn sib.

“MY SQUAD. So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma,” she wrote.

Always the reality star, Snooki took a selfie in gym clothes just four days after she gave birth to Angelo. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets,” she wrote on social media — with lots of extra TMI Snooki details.