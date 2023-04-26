Lionel Richie Shares Touching Note To Daughter Sofia After Her Wedding Day

Lionel Richie is still feeling all the feels after completing his important role as father of the bride.

On Monday, the Grammy winner dedicated a sweet post to his daughter, model Sofia Richie, who wed music executive Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony in the South of France over the weekend.

“My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You’ll always be my little bird, but I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Endless Love to you and Elliot.”

During a red carpet interview with E! News posted on Tuesday, Richie revealed that he has known Grainge since he was 9 years old.

“I vetted the kid, I know who he is — I know his people,” Richie said with a laugh. He later added, “If you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid, and he loves my kid.”

The “American Idol” judge shared that he performed two songs at the wedding celebration, at the request of his daughter and now son-in-law.

Sofia Richie also celebrated her and Grainge’s star-studded wedding in a series of Instagram posts after the festivities.

“Marry your best friend!!!” she wrote in a post on Monday.

The newlywed couple were first romantically linked in 2021. Grainge proposed to the model in April 2022.