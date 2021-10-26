Halloween is all about candy, costumes and scary entertainment. If the cult status of “Hocus Pocus” is any indication, people love cozying up to watch a spooky movie this time of year, and it doesn’t have to be a full-on horror flick.

In anticipation of Oct. 31, USDish put together a report identifying the most-searched spooky children’s movie in each state. It turns out people love a mix of old and new favorites.

Advertisement

According to the DISH retailer’s findings, “Scooby-Doo” is the top-searched movie in that category in 13 states, including Alabama, Michigan, and North and South Carolina. Meanwhile, “Coraline” took the the top spot in 10 states, “Ghostbusters” dominated in eight and “Beetlejuice” was No. 1 in five.

“To identify each state’s most googled spooky movie for kids, we gathered a list of kids Halloween movies rated PG or G,” the report notes. “Then, we used Semrush to find the movies that had the highest keyword search ranking. Finally, we input the movie names into Google Trends to find each state’s most searched movie.”

To inspire your Halloween viewing, take a look at the top searches in each state below. Visit USDish for more information about the rankings and methodology behind this report.