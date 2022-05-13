Pull-on Levi's jeans

Available in sizes 2–28, three inseams and 10 colors."These are the BEST jeans I have ever owned in my life. I can never find a pair of jeans that fit right -- too big, too small, too long, too low, always falling down etc... These are perfect. The jeans are soft with a perfect amount of stretch. I have gone from hating to wear jeans to now owning 3 of these pairs.