Starbucks Barista Fired For Tweeting Customer's ‘Crazy’ Order Speaks Out

A Starbucks barista in Los Angeles who caused a buzz by posting a photo of a customer’s very, very elaborate Venti Caramel Crunch Frappuccino order is speaking out after being fired.

Earlier this month, Josie Morales posted a now-deleted tweet showing the drink a customer named Edward ordered with the caption, “On today’s episode of why I want to quit my job.”

Edward’s drink required 13 modifications, including five bananas, heavy cream, extra caramel drizzle, extra caramel crunch, extra salted brown butter topping, Frappuccino chips, one pump of honey blend, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, extra whipped cream and ice.

Oh, and we did we mention that Edward wanted the whole thing double blended?

The post went viral and inspired a national discussion about how selfish it is to order excessively elaborate coffee drinks.

It also got Morales fired from Starbucks for violating the company’s social media policy — but he has no regrets, he told Inside Edition.

“I feel like it brought some light upon how crazy orders can be,” Morales said.

Although Morales made his drink go viral, Edward himself isn’t taking it personally, telling the New York Post it was just a lighthearted joke.

“Once I was made aware that my order had gone viral, I found Josie on Instagram and reached out to make sure he didn’t get into any trouble for posting it,” said the LA-based project manager and home health care aide who declined to give his last name.

“I wanted to let him know that he didn’t do anything wrong,” he added. “It’s definitely an order people could find funny.”

It wasn’t even the most elaborate drink Morales has ever made.