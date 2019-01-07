COMEDY

Colbert Trolls Trump With An Absolutely Hilarious New Border Wall Prototype

The "Late Show" host combines two presidential obsessions in one wall.

Stephen Colbert is back from his holiday break, and he’s picked up right where he left off: by trolling President Donald Trump

Trump tried last week to justify his government shutdown over money for his proposed border wall with an odd tweet about “walls” and “wheels.” 

You have Walls and you have Wheels,” Trump wrote. “It was ALWAYS that way and it will ALWAYS be that way!”

That gave the “Late Show” host an idea: How about combining the two? 

See his “prototype” in the clip below. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
6 Misconceptions About The Border
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Celebrities Politics and Government Government Shutdown