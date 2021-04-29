“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert spotted a standout word in President Joe Biden’s first speech to a joint session of Congress — jobs.

Biden said the word 43 times during his Wednesday address, according to the Associated Press.

Colbert celebrated the moment with a montage of Biden saying “jobs” over and over again. The comedian’s monologue then took a filthy turn.

“Oh, you’ve got to applaud. That’s the State of the Union rule,” Colbert said. “You give him a hand every time he says ‘jobs.’ In Washington, that’s called giving a jobs hand.”

