Former President Donald Trump has converted an old bridal suite at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, into his office, CNN reported Wednesday.

“When you see these photos surfacing now of him meeting with candidates and former aides down there, those are actually being taken from the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom, which is now serving as his office,” reporter Gabby Orr told the network’s “New Day.”

The room was where the bride and their party “would previously get ready if they were getting married” at the private resort, she added.

Citing sources at Mar-a-Lago, Orr said “nothing was set up” for Trump or his aides when he arrived on Jan. 20. He was initially “reluctant to turn it into his office but ultimately aides said, ‘You need a space to operate at’ and so that became that space.”

The Washington Post also reported on the bridal suite-turned-office detail in February.

Trump’s new office “is the Mar-a-Lago Club’s old bridal suite” and he is “working from a repurposed dressing room in Florida,” read an article detailing the economic hit his businesses have taken following his presidency.

Watch the video here: