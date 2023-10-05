Stephen Colbert Rips Apart Kevin McCarthy With 1 Sharp-Toothed Film Reference

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The “Late Show” host, on Wednesday, pointed to a group of GOP lawmakers getting McCarthy to agree to a chamber rule in January that would allow any one member to offer a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair.

Advertisement

Colbert went on to play a clip of McCarthy pointing the finger at Democrats for his ouster before making a swipe at the former House speaker.

“Really? You handed a straight razor to the craziest, most selfish, nihilists in the entire MAGA mob and said ‘Just hold this to my neck, and if I say and do one thing you don’t like, just slice away.’ And you’re blaming the Democrats?’” Colbert said.

The “Late Night” host later compared the remarks to an “iconic scene” from “Jaws” before tossing to an edited clip of Quint’s death in the 1975 film.

“This was a political decision from the Democrats,” said the shark hunter in the edited clip as a shark drags him underwater.

Advertisement