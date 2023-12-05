'The Late Show' Canceled For Second Week As Stephen Colbert Recovers From Surgery

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” has been canceled for a second week after the CBS host on Monday said he is still recovering after having surgery for a ruptured appendix last month.
“I’m listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal. Thank you for all your well wishes and I’ll see you soon,” reads a note posted on the show’s Threads account signed by Colbert.
Colbert had previously announced he had the medical procedure and was recovering at home, prompting the cancellation of the shows for the week after Thanksgiving.
“I’m sure you’re thinking, ‘Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?’ Actually, I’m recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix,” he wrote on Nov. 27. “Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas.”
The latest episode of the show aired on Nov. 22.
Guests that had been scheduled to appear on “The Late Show” the week starting Dec. 4 include actress Sara Paulson, musician Jason Isbell, actor Mark Ruffalo, artists Daniel Caesar, Nicki Minaj and Sara Bareilles as well as former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).
The network will now show reruns of old “Late Show” episodes during the time slot.