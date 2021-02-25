Stephen Colbert on Wednesday skewered Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri for their awkward presence at a hearing to investigate the Capitol riot. (Watch the video below.)

Colbert noted that the two senators, who supported President Donald Trump’s incendiary fraud claims, also backed the decertification of the election results before the attack.

“That’s like having a cannibalism trial presided over by Judge Hannibal Lecter,” cracked Colbert, who slipped into an impression of the “Silence of the Lambs” man-eating killer. “Would the prosecution please slather themselves in honey mustard and approach the bench?

Cruz and Hawley displayed “hypocrisy” that was “too much” while asking questions at the hearing, the Baltimore Sun’s David Zurawik wrote.

“I, and I hope millions of others, will never forget how their outrageous challenge to President Joe Biden’s victory helped instigate the violence on Jan. 6, as much as they might sit in a Senate and House joint hearing now and act like they are responsible legislators, not the chief perpetrators of former President Trump’s big lie that he won the November election,” he wrote.

Cruz, battling a PR crisis for his trip to Mexico during Texas’ deadly cold siege, fiddled with his phone during the hearing but “mainly behaved himself,” according to Zurawik. Hawley, however, tried to discredit Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s choice to investigate the attack, Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré. “This person has no business leading any security review related to events of Jan. 6,” Hawley said.