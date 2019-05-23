Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump is out to ruin yet another holiday after already announcing plans to speak in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July.
There’s a holiday before Independence Day that Trump plans to hijack first, Colbert lamented: Father’s Day, when the president reportedly plans to officially launch his 2020 reelection campaign.
“Evidently, he thinks he’s America’s father,” Colbert cracked. “Which explains why he only loves a third of us.”
See Colbert’s full takedown below:
