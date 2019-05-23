COMEDY

Stephen Colbert Reveals Trump's Plot To Hijack Your Father's Day

The president is planning to turn the holiday into the kickoff of his 2020 campaign, the "Late Show" host says.

Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump is out to ruin yet another holiday after already announcing plans to speak in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July.

There’s a holiday before Independence Day that Trump plans to hijack first, Colbert lamented: Father’s Day, when the president reportedly plans to officially launch his 2020 reelection campaign

“Evidently, he thinks he’s America’s father,” Colbert cracked. “Which explains why he only loves a third of us.” 

See Colbert’s full takedown below: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Father's Day Around The World
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Donald Trump Father's Day 4th Of July
CONVERSATIONS