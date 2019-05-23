1 / 14

A Nepalese man carries his father to perform rituals during Kuse Aunsi, or Nepalese Fathers day at the Gokarneshwar Hindu temple in Katmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013. Kuse Aunsi is a unique Hindu festival of Nepal where fathers living as well as deceased are honored. On this day people perform rituals to pay tributes to their deceased fathers while those with living fathers show their appreciation with presents and sweets. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

AP