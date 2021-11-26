Broadway Legend Stephen Sondheim Dead At 91: Report

Stephen Sondheim, one of history’s most prolific musical theater composers, died at his home in Connecticut on Friday, his lawyer told The New York Times.

The Broadway icon behind the music and lyrics for hits such as “Sweeney Todd,” “West Side Story,” “Into the Woods” and “Follies” was 91. His death was sudden, according to his lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas.

Advertisement

Sondheim recently appeared at the opening night of the Broadway revival of his 1970 show “Company” and received a standing ovation as he waved to the crowd. The show is one of several Sondheim productions that was lined up for a 2020 revival in honor of his 90th birthday last year, but all were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a September appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Sondheim revealed he was working on a new musical called “Square One” and said he was excited for the upcoming film adaptation of “West Side Story” set for release next month.