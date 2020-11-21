People Think Mnuchin Accidentally Said Trump Admin’s Most Honest Thing About COVID-19

People think Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s slip of the tongue on Friday could be the most honest thing ever said by someone in President Donald Trump’s administration.
During a telephone interview for CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Mnuchin said “we’re working on mass distribution of the virus.” He presumably meant to say the Trump White House was working on the mass distribution of a vaccine to combat the spread of COVID-19.
But folks on Twitter thought it was a Freudian slip, seeing how Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic has allowed the coronavirus to ravage the country, killing more than 250,000 Americans to date.
Trump intentionally misled citizens for months by downplaying the threat of the contagion in public, while in private acknowledging its dangers.
The outgoing president also ignored his own government’s advice on how to mitigate its spread, hosted crowded campaign rallies for maskless supporters and ended up being hospitalized for three days after contracting it himself.
