A set of remote-controlled flameless twist candles

To get in on the twist-candle action without even lighting a match, you need this set of six real wax battery-powdered candles. They're a little pricier than real candle options, but they boast a 4.8-star rating and work with a remote or on a timer, for extra ease.: "I have owned a large candelabra for years. I could never get candles to fit. They either were too big or too small. I ordered these candles and they fit perfectly. They look so real!!!!! They are to me a better look than the more expensive candles. I have those too. They are constructed so we'll and the timer is so easy to use. I bought 3 boxes to fill my candelabra and all of them were perfect. Great product , great value. This is my new go to for taper candles. Don't hesitate to buy!" — La Tour furniture and finery