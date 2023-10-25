ShoppinghomeHome Decorcandles

These Boutique-y Looking Candles Actually Come From Amazon

Elevate your space and add some designer ambiance for as low as $8.
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/LAWA-Spiral-Spire-Candle-Housewarming/dp/B0CJLTBXDB/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Pillar candles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LAWA-Spiral-Spire-Candle-Housewarming/dp/B0CJLTBXDB/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Pillar candles</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DEYBBY-Natural-Dripless-Smokless-Occasions/dp/B09H5LD19M?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bee wax candles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DEYBBY-Natural-Dripless-Smokless-Occasions/dp/B09H5LD19M?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bee wax candles</a>,<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Candles-Dripless-Handmade-Decoration-Occasion/dp/B09TWKJXJ8?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" white candles." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Candles-Dripless-Handmade-Decoration-Occasion/dp/B09TWKJXJ8?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=652d4ea5e4b0da897ab4cc1d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> white candles.</a>
Amazon
Adding some eye-catching candles or candlesticks to your dining table or living room is a quick and easy way to elevate your space and add some ambiance. Yet, when something is going to actually disappear the more you use it, it can be hard to justify shelling out tons of money that will literally go up in flames.

If you’ve been drooling over super chic candles from shops like Hay, Design Within Reach or even the MoMA Design Store, but are looking for something a little more budget-friendly, we found some incredibly chic lookalikes at some incredibly good-looking prices.

Whether you’re hosting a holiday party or just sprucing up a weeknight dinner, you’ll be happy to have a few sets of good looking candles and candlesticks around. If you have little ones or pets or just don’t like open flames in your home, we found some great-looking battery-powered options as well. (Note that paraffin wax, which is widely used in affordable candles, can have deleterious effects on both your personal health and the environment, so we’ve included these options only sparingly.)

We hope some of these colorful options set your heart aflame and help to bring some festive and fun energy into your home.

1
Amazon
A set of dripless beeswax twisted candles
For that elevated twisted candle look, we love this set of 100% beeswax candle sticks made with a 100% cotton wick. They give off a dreamy but light honey smell and can burn for up to nine hours while remaining dripless. The golden hue is inviting and warm while the structural shape keeps them looking polished and not too folksy.

Promising review: "I used these for a dinner party with 26 guests. They burned for several hours with no drips and no artificial smells. Will definitely order more!" — Barbara C
$13.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of floral-scented handmade pillar candles
Really take your space to the next level with this set of large hand-poured pillar candles. They're crafted with a sea salt and orchid scent and weigh around a pound each, making them hefty and long-lasting centerpieces for your home. You can grab one as a single or get a pair that complements each other.

Promising review: "I'm OBSESSED with this spiral candle. Everything is perfect: the candle, its form, scent, packaging! Highly recommend if you are looking a piece to decorate your space and also enjoy the candle light every once in a while. Thanks, LAWA!" — Polina
$15.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of dripless soy wax twisted candles
These vegan soy candles come in a whimsical twisted shape that looks amazing when lit and not. They're unscented and come in a selection of colors (some options listed are made with paraffin wax) to fit your home or tablescape perfectly. They're hand-poured with a 100% cotton wick that's smoke and drip-free.

Promising review: "These beautiful candles are add a touch of glamour to any room. I’ve ordered the pink and blue. They are so beautiful I’m going to order more colors." — Style Lover
$14.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of four 10-inch ball candlesticks
Bring some bounce to your home with this set of round ball candles. They're incredibly fun and will look super cool on a coffee table or breakfast nook.

Promising review: "I love the shape of these candles. They came packaged really well and look exactly as advertised. If you want to add texture or interest to your space. These are cute and subtle. Would def get them again." — Annoyed
$17.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of 12-inch gradient candlesticks
Or if you enjoy the classic candlestick shape, but are looking to add some color to your space, you'll love this set of unscented, smokeless foot-long candlesticks that come in four gradient tones. Reviews say these do drip and burn pretty quickly, but will be a great option for a party or dinner.

Promising review: "I hosted a birthday party with a sunset color theme and these were the perfect centerpiece. I almost didn’t want to light them, they were too pretty!" — Hailey Barao
$13.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of remote-controlled flameless twist candles
To get in on the twist-candle action without even lighting a match, you need this set of six real wax battery-powdered candles. They're a little pricier than real candle options, but they boast a 4.8-star rating and work with a remote or on a timer, for extra ease.

Promising review: "I have owned a large candelabra for years. I could never get candles to fit. They either were too big or too small. I ordered these candles and they fit perfectly. They look so real!!!!! They are to me a better look than the more expensive candles. I have those too. They are constructed so we'll and the timer is so easy to use. I bought 3 boxes to fill my candelabra and all of them were perfect. Great product , great value. This is my new go to for taper candles. Don't hesitate to buy!" — La Tour furniture and finery
$32.99+ at Amazon

