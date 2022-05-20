20 Stylish Things That'll Have Your Back Through Spring Days And Summer Nights

Popular products from this list
-
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A halter neck crop top that takes your standard tank and cranks it up a few notches
It's available in sizes XXS–3X and eight colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this top. It’s perfect without a bra, and I’ve paired it with skirts and high waisted pants to the receipt of many compliments. My only regret is I didn’t buy it in every color." — Blair
A cozy cardigan because let's remember — spring can be FRIGID
It's available in sizes S–2XL and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a super cute, trendy, and fun sweater. It’s oversized but not sloppy, and the material is very soft. It’s a great, inexpensive way to try the leopard trend!" — Alexis Pollak
A T-shirt dress that can't WAIT for you to dress up in it and accessorize
It's available in sizes S–XL and 28 colors.
Promising review:
"I've purchased five of these dresses. They're perfect for pretty much any occasion. I've worn to parties, work, church, dates, and my nephew's graduation. Living in California means that I can wear this dress year-round. Don't let the price fool you — this dress is well made, double-lined, and the unhemmed finish at the bottom is interesting. Plus they are super easy to care for! Just toss in the washer/dryer. I've received so many compliments and "Where'd you get that?" Comparable to similar dresses by Leith and I've seen identical dresses for sale on my Instagram feed but for a bit more $$. With Amazon's free returns and Prime shipping, this is the place to buy!" – KC
A pair of cow-print pants because cow print is the MOMENT
It's available in sizes XXS–XL and 18 styles.
Promising review:
"WARNING: only buy these pants if you are comfortable receiving compliments from groups of middle school girls. These pants are absolutely lovely. The fabric is more canvas like than it is jean, but it totally works with the style." — Maria
An embroidered cropped knit cardigan that you can easily pair with everything
It's available in sizes S–L and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I really like this shirt. it’s so pretty and I have gotten several comments telling me it’s pretty. Everyone gets so surprised when I say I got it from Amazon!" — Kudazi
A striped jumpsuit, because getting dressed shouldn't take longer than 15 seconds if you're not ~feeling it~.
Wear it with a sweater or even a hoodie for chilly spring days, or just a T-shirt when the sun is a shinin'. It's available in sizes 10–30.
A two-piece cuffed sweatshirt and shorts set that is so stinkin' cute on its own for lounging
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this set! It’s so cute and great quality. I love it regardless. The top can actually be worn with jeans or athletic leggings which is a huge bonus. All in all, I love it." — Amazon customer
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest that's guaranteed to keep you looking 💯 from business meetings to brunch and back again
It's available in sizes S–L and nine colors.
Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfectly!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item....it’s very soft and thick. That isn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
A pair of Levi's skinny jeans because you feel like you haven't purchased new denim in over a year?? Which might be the case?? This light-wash pair is sure to become a versatile and vital piece in your wardrobe. Do I really need to explain why? Just LOOK at that fit!
It's available in sizes 14S–26S and in six washes.
Promising review
: "My new favorite jeans! I love these jeans; the fit is perfect for me. I hope these are always in stock and available. Love the soft feel also." — Levi's customer
A halter sundress you'll be reaching for again and again
It's available in sizes S–2XL and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is so pretty and comfortable. It's lightweight and flows. There is a liner under so you can't see through it!" — Beachgirl
A pair of bike shorts that truly have it all: pockets and a high-rise waist
It's available in sizes XXS–XXL and 35 colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered these to wear during at home workouts instead of wearing my capri ones and under my shorts for walks because I hate my thighs rubbing together. I think I am going to get them in white to wear under my summer dresses. I love the way the waist is made and how soft the material is." — Kimberly Mcleod
A pleated midi skirt that comes with so many styling possibilities
It's available in sizes XS–2XL and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Very cute! Wore it to an outside festival, and when I got hot I tied it up on one side! It still looked very trendy. I’ll be getting others in different colors." — Diana
A pair of baggy linen overalls so you can layer up in all kinds of ways
It's available in sizes S–3XL and four colors.
Promising review:
"I'll admit it, I love overalls. For me, they're comfy and great on weekdays and weekends and, with these in particular, you can dress them up or down. I get compliments every time I wear them and others always ask where I bought them. My favorite things about these: the loose fit, the linen look, and feel; the black color has yet to fade despite numerous washes, the ease of care, and, they are so comfy." — seattlehouse
A maxi shirt dress that can be worn buttoned up as its own lightweight dream, OR unbuttoned over the outfit you've been wearing on repeat to change things up a little
It's available in sizes X–XXL and seven colors.
Promising review:
"Lovely! It was a bit big in the mid-section, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." — AMA
A puff-sleeve pastel maxi dress because yes, it is 10000% giving Bridgerton
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely the BEST Amazon purchase I have ever made! Not only is it stretchy so it can fit most sizes, but it's also just beautiful! I can wear this casually on a nice day with a jean jacket and a belt, but I can also use it for Renaissance fairs when paired with my corset. It's very light and soft! It's very photogenic! And it kinda sparked a new obsession for the color baby pink for me — I'm usually a blue girl! Might have to get it in blue too! Because honestly I love this dress so much! Anywhere I go it's compliments, compliments, compliments!" — MC
A pair of wide-leg pants that are fully charged and ready to be paired with just about everything
It's available in sizes XS–2X, with the off-white pair also available in short lengths, and in 28 colors and prints.
Promising review:
"New wardrobe staple! Awesome pants! The quality would make me think they cost more like $60–$90. I bought the tan ones and after wearing them a couple of times went back a week later and bought them in black. Now, I’m 5’6”, and normally when I buy these kinds of pants they end up being wayyy too long, but these are the perfect height with 1–3” heels! They do drag a tiny bit with flats, but I prefer small heels anyway, and it’s not a major tripping hazard or anything. Also I wear a size 10–12 normally, but ordered these in 12–14 both times. I probably could’ve gotten away with ordering a 10, but I’m glad I ordered a size up, because it is loose and has some extra room at the waist. Highly recommend! Buy different colors!" — Stephanie
A pair of jogger pants because they are cool, loose, and oh-so-stylish
They're available in sizes S–4XL and in 22 styles.
Promising review:
"I didn’t have super high expectations for these but I love them! The material is so soft and comfortable and the fit is true to size. Thin enough material that they’re not super hot, but also not see-through. The print looks just like the picture and I think they are nice enough to be worn out, not just around the house. Could be dressed up cute with a jean jacket and some heels. Definitely recommend for the price!" —Amazon customer
A chic button-down top because it's lightweight but still has long sleeves that you can unroll at your leisure
It's available in sizes S-3XL and 27 colors.
Promising review:
"I loved this printed shirt. The fabric is soft and the pattern print is perfect for my style. It’s not over-dressy but stylish enough to take it to work. I got a lot of compliments when I wore it and my friends asked me where I got it from." — Sharom
A roomy oversized denim jacket that you can quite literally throw on over all of your spring and summer looks
It's available in sizes S-L and six styles.
Promising review:
"Love this jacket! Pretty sure I wear it four to five times a week. Love the oversized fit, not too large that it looks ridiculous. Has four functional pockets (two outside and two inside), which are really nice. I’m able to fit my phone, keys, and wallet easily without looking bulky. If I could give it more than 5 stars I would!" — Moni W
A casual half-zip because it's perfect for blustery May days, summer bonfires, and late nights spent on the beach
It's available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"This sweater is so cute! I absolutely love the unique design and the fit. The zipper at the top is so cute and adds a sporty look and feel to it. And, of course, it has a pocket in the front, which is my favorite. I’m actually loving that it doesn’t have a full hood attached to it. It keeps it light and easy to move. I got a medium and could have definitely ordered a small. But maybe it’ll shrink a bit when I wash it. Plus, I don’t mind extra room." — Jaime