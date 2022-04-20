Aritzia, J.Crew, Banana Republic Artizia pants, J.Crew chinos and Banana Republic barrel pants.

For those of us under 5′4″, finding clothing that properly fits our proportions can be a headache, to say the least. At 5′1″, it ruffles my feathers that nothing ever seems to fit quite right and that petite options are so limited, even though many brands purport to have extended sizing options. Finding everything from blouses to dresses (and don’t get me started on jumpsuits) can be a trial when you’re short-statured, but few clothing items are as vexing, and necessary, as a good pair of pants.

I don’t know what I’d do without my trusty tailor, but I have to admit that I resent the fact that I am forced to spend extra money to make my clothes flattering. As a result, I tend to opt for cropped-style pants, since they generally end up looking full-length on my frame.

Spring is here and there’s no better time for a wardrobe refresh. So I checked in with two devastatingly chic petite women who gave me the scoop not only on what they consider to be their favorite spring pants but also their favorite petite styling tricks and tips.

Petite style influencer Alisha Donnell emphasized the importance of knowing your measurements since it allows you to figure out if pants will fit — crucial when online shopping. She also recommends taking the time to read any available reviews before making purchases. Some of her favorite brands to shop for petite pants include Madewell, Banana Republic, Ann Taylor, Athleta and Aritzia.

Donnell also noted that high-waisted pants can create the illusion of a longer leg, regardless of whether you go with cropped or full-length pants.

Actor Kate Easton is all about leaning into a raw hem. “If I order jeans and am either too lazy to return them or desperate to wear a new jean immediately, I’ll just cut the hem where it suits me (usually just above the ankle). I then rough up the hem a little by hitting the pant leg on a hard floor to loosen up the threads. It sounds aggressive, but it works!”

She’s particularly fond of the petite lines at Club Monaco, Madewell and Reformation, and agrees with Donnell that you can’t go wrong with a high-waisted silhouette. For this spring, she recommends a wide leg pant that hits at the ankle.

Keep reading to take a peek at Easton’s, Donnell’s and my favorite picks for spring pants for petite women. There’s something for every style and each pair is as cute and flattering as the one before.