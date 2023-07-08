ShoppingBeautysummer

9 Affordable Summer Beauty Essentials You Can Get At Walmart

Just like your wardrobe, your beauty products could use a rotation for summer.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Covergirl Yummy lip <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCOVERGIRL-Clean-Fresh-Yummy-Lip-Gloss-400-Glamingo-Pink-0-33-fl-oz%2F1487457730&subId1=64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="gloss" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCOVERGIRL-Clean-Fresh-Yummy-Lip-Gloss-400-Glamingo-Pink-0-33-fl-oz%2F1487457730&subId1=64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">gloss</a>, CeraVe hydrating mineral <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCeraVe-Hydrating-Mineral-Sunscreen-Sheer-Tint-Facial-SPF-30-1-7-fl-oz%2F833200251&subId1=64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCeraVe-Hydrating-Mineral-Sunscreen-Sheer-Tint-Facial-SPF-30-1-7-fl-oz%2F833200251&subId1=64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sunscreen</a> and NYX setting <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNYX-Professional-Makeup-Setting-Spray-Matte-Finish-Long-Lasting-Vegan-Formula-2-03-fl-oz%2F166385559&subId1=64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNYX-Professional-Makeup-Setting-Spray-Matte-Finish-Long-Lasting-Vegan-Formula-2-03-fl-oz%2F166385559&subId1=64a8dfbee4b0b64176376640" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">spray</a>
Walmart
Covergirl Yummy lip gloss, CeraVe hydrating mineral sunscreen and NYX setting spray

Sunny, hot and humid days can really throw your beauty routine out of whack. Summer means more sweat and oil, which means that your heavy foundation probably isn’t working like it did in the colder season, and switching to lighter products designed for warmer days can be a game-changer.

Making the switch to summer-ready products doesn’t have to cost a lot — some of the best products are sold at affordable, accessible retailers like Walmart. To help you look your best — even during the hottest days of the year — we’ve rounded up products you’ll want to add to your beauty bag below.

HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Walmart
Tree Hut Watermelon Shea Sugar scrub
TikTok users love this affordable watermelon scrub. The hydrating exfoliator is great to have in the summertime when you’re showing off a bit more skin. (No one wants dry legs.) Using ingredients like avocado oil, macadamia oil, and sweet orange oil, this scrub will blanket your body with moisture while buffing away dead skin.
$7.94 at Walmart
2
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise waterproof mascara
Waterproof mascara is key for beach and pool days or on days when you’ll be working up a sweat. Highly rated and available for under $10, this mascara competes with premium brands sold at high-end retailers like Sephora, according to reviewers. The wavy brush grabs and coats all your lashes while adding volume for thicker-looking lashes.
$7.33 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Jergens Natural Glow sunless tanning daily body lotion
Trying to get that summer glow? Jergens Natural Glow body lotion gives you natural-looking color that builds over time. Just be sure to let to lotion dry before putting on your clothes for the day.
$9.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Dove Volumizing dry shampoo
We all know washing hair can be a chore, which is why dry shampoo is such a time saver. This Dove dry shampoo is a best-seller that promises to give volume and life to your mane for hair that looks like it was freshly washed.
$7.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
CeraVe hydrating mineral sunscreen
If you don’t need the coverage of a heavy foundation, a tinted sunscreen can be a great replacement in the summer. The tint in the sunscreen helps tone down the white cast often associated with SPF while providing a healthy glow. Along with boosting the look of your skin, the sunscreen also helps hydrate and protect your skin.
$13.30 at Walmart
6
Walmart
COVERGIRL Yummy gloss
There’s something about a pink lip gloss that just screams summer. Available in several shades, each color of this Covergirl lip stain has its own wonderful scent like Pink Berry Citrus or Red Pineapple. Made with hyaluronic acid, these glosses won’t just make your pout shiny but will also help moisturize and protect your lips.
$7.98 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Neutrogena hydrating face mask
Throw this package in the fridge to have a luxurious treatment ready to soothe your next sunburn. The face mask delivers hydration to the skin with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Even if you don’t have a sunburn, this face mask is an excellent choice for an at-home spa day.
$2.77 at Walmart
8
Walmart
NYX Professional Makeup setting spray
Sometimes it can feel like your makeup is melting off in the summer. Keep it in place with a setting spray. At under $10, the NYX setting spray is incredibly affordable. It’s also highly rated, with an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 1,000 reviews on Walmart’s website.
$8.98 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Akraf facial ice roller
You might have seen this viral facial tool on TikTok. You can store the ice roller in your fridge and then move the cold tool over your face to potentially reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation. While it may help your skin, it’s also just nice to have on hot days when you need something cold and refreshing on your skin.
$8.99 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A downright glamorous pleated button-down set

26 Two-Piece Outfits That You’ll Practically Live In This Summer

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE