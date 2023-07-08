9 Affordable Summer Beauty Essentials You Can Get At Walmart

Sunny, hot and humid days can really throw your beauty routine out of whack. Summer means more sweat and oil, which means that your heavy foundation probably isn’t working like it did in the colder season, and switching to lighter products designed for warmer days can be a game-changer.

Making the switch to summer-ready products doesn’t have to cost a lot — some of the best products are sold at affordable, accessible retailers like Walmart. To help you look your best — even during the hottest days of the year — we’ve rounded up products you’ll want to add to your beauty bag below.