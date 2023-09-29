Some Jerk Just Chopped Down One Of The World’s Most Iconic Trees

A beloved tree in the United Kingdom that’s been photographed countless times was cut down in what police are calling an act of vandalism.

The Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland, England ― also known as the Robin Hood Tree due to its memorable role in the 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” ― was taken down with a chainsaw at some point Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, according to the BBC, which says he is helping with the investigation but did not elaborate.

The tree, which grew along Hadrian’s Wall in a dip between hills, was estimated to be somewhere between 200 and 300 years old.

People look at the tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian's Wall, in Northumberland which has come down overnight after being "deliberately felled," the Northumberland National Park Authority has said. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images) Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images

Locals told The Guardian they heard nothing due to high winds from a storm.

“I can’t understand why anyone would do this,” Kimberly McGuinness, the police and crime commissioner for Northumberland, told the newspaper. “It’s like stealing joy.”

The felled Sycamore Gap tree, is pictured behind a police cordon, along Hadrian's Wall, near Hexham, northern England on September 28, 2023. One of the UK's most photographed trees, located next to the Roman-era Hadrian's Wall in northeast England, has been "deliberately felled," the authority responsible for the local National Park said on September 28, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

“We are devastated by the news that the #SycamoreGap tree in Northumberland – also known as the Robin Hood tree - has been felled,” Woodland Trust, the country’s largest woodland conservation organization, wrote on X. “This is a truly irreplaceable loss.”

The Trust had named the sycamore “Tree of the Year” in 2016.

The sun shines through a tree at the Sycamore Gap on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images) Owen Humphreys - PA Images via Getty Images

“We are shocked and desperately saddened to learn that the famous Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian’s Wall has been felled overnight, in what appears to be an act of vandalism,” the National Trust wrote on X. “We know just how much this iconic tree is loved locally, nationally and by everyone who has visited.”

Sycamore Gap, near Steel Rigg, Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland, 2010. The site was used as a location in the making of the film Robin Hood Prince of Thieves. Artist Graeme Peacock. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images via Getty Images

People took to social media to express their dismay and share their memories:

I can’t express how angry I am at the vandalism of the tree at #SycamoreGap.



People have had their ashes scattered there. People have proposed there. I’ve picnicked there with my wife and kids. It’s part of our collective soul.



We must bring whoever did this to justice. pic.twitter.com/DLYcSj0tFE — Mayor Jamie Driscoll (@MayorJD) September 28, 2023

It was easily one of the most popular destinations for weather photos



One of our region's best features, now gone- Impossible to understand why someone would want to destroy it



Over the years I have received hundreds of spectacular images



Here are just a few #SycamoreGap pic.twitter.com/DJvSjT34lD — Ross Hutchinson (@Ross_Hutchinson) September 28, 2023

Devastating news, a special tree for so many. This tree supported my recovery following a diagnosis of a rare long term condition, I was determined to visit after I came out of hospital and I did, for that I'm grateful, a bit of my heart has gone with this tree 💔🌳 #sycamoregap pic.twitter.com/M3TWJ7HrMp — Alison Bosworth 💙🏳️🌈 (@bosworth_alison) September 28, 2023

This is why I f*cking despise humanity at times, what earthly reason is there to vandalise such a beautiful, iconic tree?! 🤬😡

It's absolutely disgusting behaviour and indicative of the 'don't give a toss' attitude that will eventually destroy the planet...#SycamoreGap https://t.co/XhiG63FUCx — Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) September 28, 2023

This was such a bizarre, and horrendous, act of vandalism. This isn’t like smashing a window or slashing tyres, the effort this took was huge. Who on earth would have the energy or a reason to do something like this?! 😔 https://t.co/3135A6wmts — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) September 28, 2023

Seven years ago I almost froze to the spot waiting to to see this glimmer of #auroa at #SycamoreGap - what a magical place it was. pic.twitter.com/QFn7yyqYud — Jeff Overs (@JeffOvers) September 28, 2023