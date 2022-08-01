Sylvester Stallone Is Even More Fighting Mad Over Latest 'Rocky' Development

“By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold,” he continued.

Lundgren later posted on Instagram that he was “under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa — just so all the fans can relax … There ya go.”

Last month, Stallone used a newly released book by David Winkler to publicly gripe that he had no ownership rights in the “Rocky” universe he created and starred in, though he has said he and his family are set for life because of the movies.

Irwin Winkler has a stranglehold on “Rocky” and its sequels, plus the “Creed” movie spinoffs starring Michael B. Jordan, Stallone said. (Another film, this time directed by Jordan, is slated for a fall release.)