Your Halloween decorations might still be on display, but this is no trick.

The 2020 Black Friday sale season is already in full swing, with Target getting into the giving mood and releasing their Black Friday deals earlier than ever before.

Target’s 2020 Black Friday deals began rolling out as early as Nov. 1, and for the first time the brand is unveiling a sneak peek of its month of Black Friday deals so you can plan your shopping ahead of time.

It’s a move designed to encourage early online shopping so consumers can avoid crowded lines in stores and bypass inevitable shipping delays closer to the holidays.

Each week throughout the month of November, Target will unveil new Black Friday deals. Each week’s deals will be announced in Target’s digital weekly ad circular on Thursday, before they go live the following Sunday.

There will also be a “Deal Of The Day” featured on Target’s website, so keen shoppers might want to bookmark that landing page for even better deals.

So what kind of deals can you expect each week from Target? The retailer offered a sneak peek of their upcoming promotional calendar so you can plan ahead:

Sunday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 7: Tech and Electronic deals

Tech and Electronic deals Sunday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 14 : Kitchen and Floor Care deals

: Kitchen and Floor Care deals Sunday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Nov. 21: Electronics, Apparel and Beauty deals

Electronics, Apparel and Beauty deals Sunday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Nov. 7: Toys, Kitchen, Floor Care, Electronic and Gaming deals

What To Get At Target On Black Friday 2020

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, told HuffPost Finds earlier this season about a few items on your holiday wish-list you might be better off buying during Black Friday sales.

Specifically, Ramhold recommends waiting on laptop, TV and new Amazon device and smartphone purchases until all of the Black Friday deals in this month. Tech and gadgets tend to have cheaper pricing on Black Friday than other deals holidays like Prime Day.

Walmart is offering a similar Black Friday promotion with three sales events throughout November called “Black Friday Deals For Days.” Walmart’s first Black Friday deals drop on Nov. 4.

The deals experts we’ve spoken with also recommend taking advantage of all of the price adjustments offered by most retailers, so you don’t have to worry about finding the best deal between the two.

Target, for example, is extending its price match guarantee from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, so shoppers can request a price adjustment on any early Black Friday deals they snag now that might drop to lower prices later in the season.

Nearly all of Target’s Black Friday deals will be available via contactless same-day “Drive Up” and “Order Pick Up” services, too. You can also get same-day delivery with Shipt, a delivery serviced owned and operated by Target.

We’ll be keeping track of Target’s Black Friday deals as they drop weekly, as well as highlighting some of the best Target “Deals Of The Day,” so be sure to bookmark this page and check back.

Target Black Friday Deals That Are Currently Live:

HEADPHONES DEALS

SMART HOME DEALS

Smart home products like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Amazon Echo Show 5 can be used to make everyday tasks around the house easier. Use the Ring Video Doorbell to check who’s outside before you answer, or motion detect things when you’re asleep or not at home.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 can be used like a smart home device to set timers, make calls, update your calendar, set reminders and update your grocery list — but it can also be used like a tablet to cook along with recipes, watch movies and TV shows and follow the news.

HOME AND KITCHEN DEALS

With most of us spending more time at home than anywhere else, it’s no surprise that deals on home and kitchen deals will be hot this holiday season. So far, we’ve spotted a deal on the Ninja air fryer — a tool we’re dubbing the next Instant Pot — as well as a deal on an ultra light corded stick vacuum to make clean-up easier.

TV DEALS