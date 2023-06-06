We Found Another Excellent Lookalike For This Reviewer-Favorite Viral Bag

“Love this! I already have the hot pink heart one. But while spiraling about what to wear to Lizzo, I found this gem. I had my basics like mini wallet, phone, make up etc. but was able to somehow squeeze merch into it. I had my 2x Lizzo tee in there for hours!” — Tiffani

“My toddler wanted a Lululemon bag like her big sisters but I wasn’t going to pay that for one for my 4yo so we found this and she loves it!!” — CMM85

“Love this little bag. I wear it like a cross body and it’s great for essentials. I used it while traveling and it was perfect to carry what I needed to travel around Austin for a short trip. It kept everything I needed at hand and easily accessible. I’m so glad I got it and will continue to use. Love the color.” — Ashley Bee

“I’m not usually a fanny pack girlie but this is THE exception. So adorable. I feel like this is common sense but it’s MEANT to be small so don’t expect it to be big—it still has a fair amount of space though.” — jessicaelizabeth

“This holds everything I need to take with me. Roomy enough for a slim wallet, phone, and sunglasses in a case. Wearing as a crossbody leaves my hands free for shopping, drinking coffee, apple picking or whatever! I’m 50+ and I’d recommend this for my age group.” — Rhcappon