ShoppingHome Decorplants

Target's Faux Foliage Is The Secret To My Green Home

If you (also) can’t keep a plant alive, I’m here to assure you there’s no shame in faking it.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

A faux ficus <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64fb59abe4b06140bc8473e8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F72-34-artificial-ficus-tree-threshold-8482-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-81819967%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tree" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64fb59abe4b06140bc8473e8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64fb59abe4b06140bc8473e8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F72-34-artificial-ficus-tree-threshold-8482-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-81819967%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tree</a> with included planter, available at Target
Target
A faux ficus tree with included planter, available at Target

After years of denial and leaving a trail of dehydrated snake plants, wilting rubber trees, and root-rotted pothos plants in my wake, I’ve finally come to terms with my inability to keep a plant alive. But what I’m not okay with is an interior devoid of foliage — so I’ve resorted to sprouts of the faux variety.

Whether you’re an admitted black thumb like me, or you’d just prefer to take regular waterings off your to-do list, Target is a great place to stock up on eternal greenery. Read on for some of their top-rated ways to bring some “life” into your home.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A tiny tabletop option
Over 1,000 5-star reviews make this little variegated guy a no-brainer. At just $5 a pop, you can grab multiples to scatter throughout the house, or mix it up with some other top-rated minis like this eucalyptus and boxwood bunch.
$5 at Target
2
Target
Or its oversized cousin
Another variegated-leaf plant, this one stands at an eye-catching 32 inches tall. Like its small-sized counterpart above, it’s also a top-rated pick among faux plant fans.
$60 at Target
3
Target
A notoriously fickle fiddle-leaf fig tree
I’ve seen even experienced plant parents struggle to sustain their fiddle-leaf figs. Luckily, these small- and large-sized options were never alive to begin with.
Small: $15 at TargetLarge: $40 at Target
4
Target
A mid-sized potted palm
Even skeptical customers say they’re “blown away” by the quality of this voluminous palm. At 24 inches tall, it’s also the perfect size to make a statement without overpowering your space.
$25 at Target
5
Target
A lovely olive leaf arrangement
These sweet branches come in an equally pleasing and unique handled pot. At a not-too-big, not-too-small 20 inches tall, it looks good just about anywhere. The included ceramic container makes a stylish statement, too.
$35 at Target
6
Target
A dashing dasheen leaf plant with an earthy basket
This substantial plant with large, lush leaves comes in an attractive rattan planter that works well with any decor. It measures 28 inches in height.
$42.50 at Target (originally $50)
7
Target
A full-size ficus tree
If you want something that's going to make a statement, opt for this 72-inch ficus tree that comes with a stylish rounded planter.
$150 at Target

Before You Go

A pair of comfy open-toed sandals with arch support

Reviewers In Their 40s Are Pretty Fond Of These 25 Products (And Their Reviews Will Show You Why)

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE