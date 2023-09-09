Target's Faux Foliage Is The Secret To My Green Home

Target A faux ficus tree with included planter, available at Target

After years of denial and leaving a trail of dehydrated snake plants, wilting rubber trees, and root-rotted pothos plants in my wake, I’ve finally come to terms with my inability to keep a plant alive. But what I’m not okay with is an interior devoid of foliage — so I’ve resorted to sprouts of the faux variety.

Whether you’re an admitted black thumb like me, or you’d just prefer to take regular waterings off your to-do list, Target is a great place to stock up on eternal greenery. Read on for some of their top-rated ways to bring some “life” into your home.

Advertisement