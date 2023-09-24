HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
With the release of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte, it’s officially leggings season — but finding the perfect pair of leggings can be a feat in itself. You want something stylish and flattering, but also comfortable enough to lounge in all day because that’s the whole point of leggings. If you’re on the hunt for a pair that can do it all, allow us to introduce you to these faux-leather leggings from Assets by Spanx.
A bit more posh than your typical leggings, this option from Spanx will quickly become your new go-to pair. Easily transitioning from a day of shopping to a steamy date night, these versatile tights can easily be dressed up or down. Since these leggings are from Spanx – a brand known for its figure-flattering properties — they’re equipped with a shaping waistband that promises to smooth the midsection.
Shoppers have awarded this flattering pair of soft pants a 4-star rating across 477 reviews. Read some of the most promising ones below, or just scroll ahead to add a pair to your closet.
“These are super comfortable and look great. The only issue I have is, I am short and they can bunch up around the ankles for the vertically challenged. Would be great if they had a petite option, but otherwise I love them. After researching faux leather leggings I kept seeing SPANX come up in every search, but I didn’t want the $100.00 price point, when I found these I was sold. Less than half the price and the quality is just as amazing.” — Corbyworbysmom
“OMG! It fits like a dream. I pair it with sweaters, sweatshirts & tops and it looks awesome with anything.” — Trinkets
“These spanx leggings fit like a glove and look amazing. They are a big thick and have a real leathery feel and look. The top has a band to hold you in and they have been my go to. They look great dressed up or down.” — Michellem0619
“Ok these are awesome! They fit amazingly, make everything look smooth and super shiny. The fabric is so forgiving and makes my booty look so smooth. It does have a fabric panel at the waistband so you can’t wear with a crop top.” — AJLu