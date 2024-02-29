These Super-Absorbent $15 Bath Towels Only Look Expensive

“I bought 1 as an experiment 2 months ago and buying many more. The towel dries faster than any other towel we have, including several pricey waffle towels. Because it dries quicker, it also doesn’t get smelly. Because it’s not synthetic, it sucks up water and feels great. Waffle towels aren’t for everyone (if you are looking for a heavy fluffy luxe situation, move along) but if you want a towel that’s not going to be smelly, this may just be your new favorite!” — Ali

“If only they made wash cloth and bath sheet sizes!! These are my absolute favorite towels. They don’t shed or get fuzz on me, they have incredible drying power, they wash super well, and they look really cute! The brown is more of a rust orange to me. My friend had them and after I dried my hands I asked her where they were from and we gushed about them and then she gifted me some immediately hah!” — alexarose714

“I got the bath towel in pink and love it! The waffle weave gives it a little stretch, and there is a lot of cottony surface area to soak up water. Never going back to regular terrycloth. The color is beautiful and the price is much lower than other brands.” — Rhoda

“This item, while understandably divisive due to its difference from standard bath towel texture, has my favorite texture out of any textile I own. Best features: the waffle weave actually has depth & pleasant thickness, and it’s not too soft to the touch. I keep buying more because I’m scared they’ll get discontinued LOL. I use them as throw blankets or loose pillows, with at least one on my bed at all times because I rest my face on them while I sleep. Only incidentally do I use them as bath towels. But they are very nice to lay on. A nice thick comforter or duvet cover made of this exact material would be PERFECT. I want to buy this fabric by the yard. Downside: like with many towels, the edges do start to bunch up after a few washes, but if you take care to stretch the borders out intentionally before & after washing, you can alleviate the wrinklage.” — Ollie

“I’ve had these towels for over a year now and love them! They do shrink up a bit after being washed and dried but to me that makes them stretchy and plushier feeling so I love when they’re fresh out of the dryer! After a few uses they do stretch back out to normal size. The color has stayed bright even after more than a year (I got the warm brown and they are true to the color shown online). My husband find this style to be a bit scratchy and prefers the standard bath towel (same brand and color, just not waffle) but I personally prefer this style and love how they are never linty and they’re so absorbent.” — cozycrib