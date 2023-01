Activewear From Target That You Can Afford To Buy In Bulk

Long sleeve active top

If yoga, pilates, barre, dance, meditation or other low-impact workouts are your jam then this is the top for you. Honestly, if chilling on the couch is your activity of choice, this top is for you too. Thanks to super-soft fabric, this long sleeved tee is sure to please just about anyone. It gets extra credit for a recycled polyester moisture wicking finish and thoughtful thumbholes to keep those sleeves from scrunching up in downward facing dog. Reviewer BxGirl wrote: “This shirt is very comfortable. I wore it to the gym, worked out for two hours and still felt good. [As] soon as I got home I ordered another.”