Shoppingtargetworkout clothesactivewear

Activewear From Target That You Can Afford To Buy In Bulk

These sweat-ready goods will earn you a gold medal in style.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Ribbed <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1f6d1e4b0c2b49ada3e90&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-rib-seamless-high-rise-leggings-all-in-motion%2F-%2FA-86735938" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leggings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d1f6d1e4b0c2b49ada3e90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1f6d1e4b0c2b49ada3e90&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-rib-seamless-high-rise-leggings-all-in-motion%2F-%2FA-86735938" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">leggings</a> and square-neck <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1f6d1e4b0c2b49ada3e90&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-medium-support-square-neck-crossback-sports-bra-all-in-motion%2F-%2FA-85566727" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sports bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d1f6d1e4b0c2b49ada3e90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d1f6d1e4b0c2b49ada3e90&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-medium-support-square-neck-crossback-sports-bra-all-in-motion%2F-%2FA-85566727" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sports bra</a> from Target
Target
Ribbed leggings and square-neck sports bra from Target

I’m going to start getting up earlier. No more red meat. I’m starting a meditation practice. This is the year I learn a new language. We’ve all got resolutions on our list this time of year. If hitting the gym more often, taking up tennis or mastering yoga is your game plan then new activewear is likely on your mind.

Nothing helps kick a new routine into gear than a fresh ’fit. Activewear purchases can add up quick, especially when you’re trying out something new. Luckily we’ve rounded up some of Target’s highest-rated workout gear, from the perfect leggings to sculpting sports bras. No guesswork needed — these pieces are sure winners.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Seamless rib high-rise leggings
With a body-skimming stretchy fit, extra soft feel and a cool ribbed texture, it’s easy to see why customers are in love with these high rise leggings. “These made me speechless,” wrote KGomez in a review, who added that “the ribbed texture and look offers something different than the traditional smooth legging texture.” Arguably a good legging is one of the most — excuse the pun — flexible work out items in your wardrobe, so investing in a new pair every so often is a must. Luckily the friendly price tag ($30) makes it easy to stock up.
$30 at Target
2
Target
Sculpt high-neck brushed sports bra
This sculpting high neck sports bra is about to become your new favorite, thanks to its extra soft brushed finish and cool longline cut. Even better, this top can go from gym to drinks depending on your styling. Pair it with athleisure for barre class and throw on your favorite jeans and a blazer afterwards. Lauren wrote in a review that “this is a very comfortable sports bra. The material is super soft, and stretchy and breathable. The fit is excellent.”
$20 at Target
3
Target
Long sleeve active top
If yoga, pilates, barre, dance, meditation or other low-impact workouts are your jam then this is the top for you. Honestly, if chilling on the couch is your activity of choice, this top is for you too. Thanks to super-soft fabric, this long sleeved tee is sure to please just about anyone. It gets extra credit for a recycled polyester moisture wicking finish and thoughtful thumbholes to keep those sleeves from scrunching up in downward facing dog. Reviewer BxGirl wrote: “This shirt is very comfortable. I wore it to the gym, worked out for two hours and still felt good. [As] soon as I got home I ordered another.”
$22 at Target
4
Target
Ribbed fleece cropped hoodie
Sticking to a workout routine can be tough, especially when it’s freezing out. The last thing most of us want to do is wake up early and get out in the cold. Luckily this ribbed fleece hoodie is just the thing to keep you cozy on those chilly morning runs. In a bevy of colors to hype you up — the Barbie pink and juicy apricot orange are standouts — this zip-up sweatshirt just might motivate you to achieve your workout goals. The soft mid-weight fleece is made of recycled polyester. Reviewer Carolina called it their “new favorite sweatshirt” and added that it was “very flattering ... and super comfy!”
$30 at Target
5
Target
Stretch tapered woven cargo pants
You can’t beat a pair of pants that does double duty. These tapered cargos are just at home in your yoga class as they are running errands, in a meeting or on a flight. Thanks to a woven recycled polyester with four way stretch and an adjustable drawstring waistline, these pants stand up to even your busiest day. Ample pockets, including a hidden zip pocket at the hip, make these a no-brainer for travel. Stash away cash, passports and other important items in a snap.
$30 at Target
6
Target
Square neck crossback sports bra
Thanks to a supportive crossback cut and a streamlined fit, this bra promises to get you through your workout in comfort. Reviewer Miranda wrote: “[This bra] is so soft on my skin and isn’t too tight. Fits nicely around my chest and doesn’t bunch up.” Not to mention, it comes in a happy bright pink, which is sure to give you that endorphin boost pre-workout.
$20 at Target
7
Target
Lined woven joggers
These mid-rise stretch pants work for all kinds of activities from workouts to work meetings. Made in a UV-protective, water-repellent, four-way stretch recycled polyester it’s hard to think of a scenario where these joggers aren’t suitable. “These joggers are awesome!” wrote reviewer Tgro. “Highly recommend!”
$40 at Target
8
Target
Stretch woven skort
This skort’s classic and functional shape and lightweight, four-way stretch fabric will have you reaching for it again and again. It’s equipped with a wide elastic waistband and zippered back pockets for stashing essentials. “This is the perfect skort!” wrote reviewer Disneybound.
$28 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

ODODOS unisex mini belt bag

This $19 Crossbody Is A Perfect Lululemon Dupe

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Should Restaurants Just Include Tips In The Cost Of A Meal?

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn’t Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Relationships

If You’re ‘Infla-Dating,’ Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don’t Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They’d Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

What To Know If You're On Parental Leave And Lose Your Job

Shopping

These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Shopping

This Valentine’s Day, Skip The Overpriced Lingerie And Donate New Underwear To A Women's Shelter

Shopping

This Wildly Popular Bottle Will Filter Your Drinking Water — And It's Majorly On Sale

Shopping

These Sleek Fitness Trackers Are On Sale For A Fraction Of The Price Of An AppleWatch

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You're Distracted At Work

Shopping

15 Products To Heat Up Every Corner Of Your Home

Shopping

This Cozy Scarf Doesn't Leave Your Hands Out In The Cold. Here's Where To Get One.

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Relationships

8 Small, Actionable Ways Men Can Address Unequal Division Of Labor At Home

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Relationships

5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

Shopping

31 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For (Way) Under $40

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Relationships

This Low-Effort Activity Could Improve Your Relationship

Parenting

What Is ‘Sad Beige’ Parenting, And How Did We Get Here?

Wellness

Cat Owners Aren't Taking Them To The Vet Enough. That's A Problem.

Travel

How To Pack A Carry-On When Everything Is Bulky

Shopping

Hosting A Super Bowl Party? These Smart TVs Are On Sale At Walmart Right Now

Food & Drink

The Rudest, Most Infuriating Things People Do At Coffee Shops

Shopping

A Cult-Favorite Mayonnaise And 14 Other Things Our Editors Bought In January

Shopping

The Best Ugg Dupes, According To TikTok

Shopping

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want In Their Kitchen