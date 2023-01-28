Activewear From Target That You Can Afford To Buy In Bulk

Target

Stretch tapered woven cargo pants

You can’t beat a pair of pants that does double duty. These tapered cargos are just at home in your yoga class as they are running errands, in a meeting or on a flight. Thanks to a woven recycled polyester with four way stretch and an adjustable drawstring waistline, these pants stand up to even your busiest day. Ample pockets, including a hidden zip pocket at the hip, make these a no-brainer for travel. Stash away cash, passports and other important items in a snap.