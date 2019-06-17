Taylor Swift And Katy Perry End Feud In 'You Need To Calm Down' Music Video

Sound the pop star alarms: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s longstanding feud is over.

Swift is putting all the bad blood behind her in the new music video for her single “You Need To Calm Down,” which arrived on Monday in an especially star-studded package.

The song seemingly serves as Swift’s statement against the internet pitting successful women against each other and a denouncement of homophobia. It’s a bit of a leap ― but we’ll go with it ― as the singer and company, which includes Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Billy Porter, Adam Rippon, Ciara, Hayley Kiyoko, the “Queer Eye” cast and more, live their best lives in front of a group of hateful protesters.

But the song and its video likely will be remembered as the final nail in the coffin of Swift and Perry’s feud, which dates back to 2012 and apparently began over a disagreement about backup dancers.

The video closes with Swift dressed in an oversized French fry costume embracing hamburger Perry. Perry previously sported the good-enough-to-eat design by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott at a Met Gala after-party.

Perry earlier this month signaled a truce when she shared a photo of cookies made by Swift with the words “Peace At Last” drawn in red icing. Now it’s finally true.

Watch the music video for “You Need To Calm Down” below.