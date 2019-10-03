Taylor Swift Struggling With A Banana After Surgery Is So Funny And Pure

Taylor Swift is just as human as the rest of us ― and Jimmy Fallon has proof from her mom.

On Thursday’s installment of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon revealed a never-before-seen clip of Swift at home after Lasik eye surgery.

The video shows Swift, wearing a post-op eye mask, getting emotional as she struggles to break a banana off a bunch.

When she eventually, painstakingly achieves the eating-banana-in-bed status she was going for, her mom warns her not to fall asleep. She groggily replies: “I’m not asleep. My mind is alive!“



