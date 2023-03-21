Taylor Swift Goes Viral For Shocking Stage Trick During Eras Tour

Social media can’t stop buzzing about Taylor Swift pulling off an impressive stage stunt.
The “Anti-Hero” crooner, who launched her highly anticipated Eras Tour over the weekend in Glendale, Arizona, stunned fans when she strutted downstage and seemingly jumped headfirst into a stage gap.
In one viral clip, Swift had just finished singing “Tim McGraw” from her 2006 debut album when she started walking toward a hole in the middle of the stage.
Wearing a long ruffled gown, the noises of a swimming pool playing in the background, Swift suddenly dives into the hole as astounded fans can be heard gasping and screaming.
The stunt quickly went viral as numerous concert-goers shared footage on Twitter. Swifties gushed about the theatrical transition and unexpected special effects.
Some fans also joked that Swift is “such a good diver” that she should be in the 2024 Olympics.
During her lengthy show, Swift performed 44 songs from her nearly 20-year career, including hits like “Love Story,” “You Need To Calm Down” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”
Swift’s Eras Tour wraps up in August. It’s the singer’s first time heading a concert tour since 2018.