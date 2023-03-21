Taylor Swift Goes Viral For Shocking Stage Trick During Eras Tour

Social media can’t stop buzzing about Taylor Swift pulling off an impressive stage stunt.

The “Anti-Hero” crooner, who launched her highly anticipated Eras Tour over the weekend in Glendale, Arizona, stunned fans when she strutted downstage and seemingly jumped headfirst into a stage gap.

In one viral clip, Swift had just finished singing “Tim McGraw” from her 2006 debut album when she started walking toward a hole in the middle of the stage.

Wearing a long ruffled gown, the noises of a swimming pool playing in the background, Swift suddenly dives into the hole as astounded fans can be heard gasping and screaming.

@awkwatree The most impressive moment from @taylorswift ‘s #theerastour night 1 was when she lept into a hole in the ground ♬ original sound - Awkwatree

The stunt quickly went viral as numerous concert-goers shared footage on Twitter. Swifties gushed about the theatrical transition and unexpected special effects.

EXCUSE ME TAYLOR SWIFT JUST DID A DIVE HEAD FIRST INTO THE STAGE WHAT — Julia✨Eras Tour 5/26, 5/27, 5/28 (@juliakay31) March 18, 2023

The dive was the craziest thing ive ever seen I was so caught off guard LMAO — 𝒓𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒆 is seeing taylor!!!! (@ucanbemyjailer) March 18, 2023

my mom: so i taylor swift tells you to jump of a bri-



me: pic.twitter.com/qDZL6zGx02 — delfi (taylor’s version) (@shelterofdragon) March 18, 2023

still can’t believe I saw taylor dive into the stage last night — jae (@jae2856) March 19, 2023

Mom: would you jump off a bridge if someone told you to?



Me: no



Mom: what if taylor swift told you to?



Me: https://t.co/nd4O7z3WZE pic.twitter.com/dZ620ud4tX — Gymburneraccount (mar) (@Gymburneracc) March 16, 2023

i need an eras tour documentary so i can see the bts of taylor practicing the dive pic.twitter.com/gJzA2FRXjX — chelsea SARAH DAY (@oliviarodrgo) March 19, 2023

Some fans also joked that Swift is “such a good diver” that she should be in the 2024 Olympics.

now I get why taylor isn’t announcing international dates it’s because she’s preparing for the swimming Olympics 2024!! Such a good diver taylor swift for the gold!! pic.twitter.com/f5fyOyQRPv — sara𓆚 (@mirrorswifft) March 21, 2023

aside from being a 12-time grammy winner, a doctor, a director, one of the most acclaimed songwriter of the music industry, and having a record breaking career in the arts, taylor swift is now searching for that swimming olympic medal, look at that divepic.twitter.com/4m9OlFczg7 — just like honey (@invisibleday) March 18, 2023

During her lengthy show, Swift performed 44 songs from her nearly 20-year career, including hits like “Love Story,” “You Need To Calm Down” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”