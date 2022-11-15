Karma is a god, and Swifties hope it comes for the Taylor Swift presale system.

Getting tickets for Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour on Tuesday was completely chaotic for fans, many of whom have waited four years for the singer to do another live tour. Ticketmaster had a major glitch that left thousands of Swifties frantic and stuck in a queue for hours (after many got a glimmer of hope by getting a “Verified Fan” presale code just to get access to the sale).

Some who got presale codes the night before logged on only to find their code didn’t work. Others got booted from the system when they went to check out. The fiasco resulted in the next presale, which was available for Capital One card members, getting pushed to Wednesday instead of its scheduled 2 p.m. release on Tuesday. General tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18.

You better believe there were lots of tears and frustration coming from fans as they waited in line ― but there was also some humor (hey, you have to laugh through the pain, right?). Here are the funniest tweets about the Eras Tour ticket debacle:

Taylor with the only 3 people who got to buy tickets to the eras tour thanks to Ticketmaster

pic.twitter.com/0I61oM3tql — Maria 🏻 (@swiftsjewel) November 15, 2022

if i get in there and there are $800 platinum nosebleeds tickets i will let thousands of snakes loose in the ticketmaster headquarters #ErasTour #ticketmaster — ki (@daydreamingry) November 15, 2022

It’s called the “Eras” tour because if you try to log in to Ticketmaster all you get are era messages — I Believe in Nashville (@genethelawyer) November 15, 2022

me trying to figure out how ticketmaster wasn’t prepared for the demand for Taylor Swift tickets when they sent out the codes themselves to control a certain amount of people entering the presale #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gx3fI2aNwj — Sarah (@sarahcorneyy) November 15, 2022

them: “i got selected for presale for taylor swift!”

me waiting for ticketmaster to come thru: pic.twitter.com/pQvLI2VTDH — lexiii (@alexisblmiller_) November 14, 2022

ticketmaster rlly said stop the count — so long, bella mae (@a90strend) November 15, 2022

me in the ticketmaster queue at 10 am vs. me currently #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/oc31QeWLRw — Lindsay Holmes Brech 😷 (@lindsaygholmes) November 15, 2022

What is Joe Biden’s plan to un pause the ticketmaster queue? #TheErasTour — Raina Mertz (@rainamertz) November 15, 2022

Taylor Swift wrote this line about the Ticketmaster queue pic.twitter.com/BrHZF9Y4Dq — kiera 🌙 (@g0withgrace) November 15, 2022

i would like taylor swift herself to try to get tickets to her own show — brie 🌈🍇🌙✨ (@bettykissitbttr) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster: we expect the demand for taylor swift tickets to be overwhelming :)



ticketmaster when the demand for taylor swift tickets were, in fact, overwhelming: pic.twitter.com/ZYhJq52R1F — syd (@sydstweeter) November 15, 2022

idk how but i know the houston queue for taylor swift being paused is all governor abbotts fault — TICKETMASTER PLEASEE // STREAM MIDNIGHTS (@toxictortillas) November 15, 2022

Taylor gave us an Easter egg and she was right #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/wDx2m1ktw6 — Norberto TS Midnights - The Great War #1 Stan (@norberto1_1989) November 15, 2022

and they're all waiting in a ticket queue right now https://t.co/gJvwg2aQfx — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2022

taylor nation watching everyone try and get #TSErasTour tickets pic.twitter.com/dV5Zy1t9e8 — r (@itsmygirlmaya) November 15, 2022

If anyone is wondering how the presale for Taylor swift tickets is going: pic.twitter.com/vEvzcXq4KX — Grace (@GoughnourGrace) November 15, 2022

taylor swift walking onto stage with no one in the audience, because that ticketmaster queue never did move. pic.twitter.com/BEjNEB1G6N — sarah 🕰 (@thisismenotryin) November 15, 2022

taylor swift eras tour ticketmaster experience starter pack pic.twitter.com/2WvTsE5Knr — miranda ! (@mirandimoo) November 15, 2022

And this poor guy...