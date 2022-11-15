Life
Taylor Swift funny tweets concertticketmaster

The Funniest (And Saddest) Tweets About Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Ticketmaster better sleep with one eye open, according to these Swifties.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

|

Karma is a god, and Swifties hope it comes for the Taylor Swift presale system.

Getting tickets for Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour on Tuesday was completely chaotic for fans, many of whom have waited four years for the singer to do another live tour. Ticketmaster had a major glitch that left thousands of Swifties frantic and stuck in a queue for hours (after many got a glimmer of hope by getting a “Verified Fan” presale code just to get access to the sale).

Some who got presale codes the night before logged on only to find their code didn’t work. Others got booted from the system when they went to check out. The fiasco resulted in the next presale, which was available for Capital One card members, getting pushed to Wednesday instead of its scheduled 2 p.m. release on Tuesday. General tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18.

You better believe there were lots of tears and frustration coming from fans as they waited in line ― but there was also some humor (hey, you have to laugh through the pain, right?). Here are the funniest tweets about the Eras Tour ticket debacle:

And this poor guy...

