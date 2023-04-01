What's Hot

Body Of Missing Florida Toddler Found In Alligator's Jaws After Search

Eric Trump Makes Massive Claim About NDAs, But Twitter Users Aren't Buying It

Caitlin Clark, Iowa End Perfect South Carolina Season In Final Four

Stormy Daniels Postpones Interview Amid ‘Security Issues,' Says Piers Morgan

Chocolate Factory Worker Survived Deadly Explosion After Falling Into Chocolate Vat

While Leaving Hospital, Pope Francis Has Emotional Exchange With Newly-Bereaved Parents

Far-Right Influencer Convicted In 2016 Voter Suppression Scheme

This Under-The-Radar Wisconsin Race Has Big Implications For The State’s Future

How Republicans Are Using The Nashville Shooting To Further Their Anti-Trans Agenda

Former US Intel Director's Daughter Gets 35 Years For Murder

Drew Barrymore Falls To The Floor Over John Legend's Quirky 'All Of Me' Remix

Trump Faces At Least 1 Felony Charge In Manhattan Case: Report

EntertainmentGwyneth PaltrowTerry Sanderson

Man Who Sued Gwyneth Paltrow Over Ski Crash Says Trial Was 'Absolutely Not' Worth It

Terry Sanderson, who lost his lawsuit over a 2016 ski collision with the actor, lamented he'll now "be on the internet forever.”
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

The retired optometrist who lost a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow over a ski collision said Thursday that he has regrets about suing.

Terry Sanderson had accused the actor and lifestyle mogul of crashing into him on the slopes of Utah’s upscale Deer Valley Resort in 2016. He said the alleged hit-and-run left him seriously injured, and initially sought $3 million in damages, which was later reduced to $300,000. Paltrow, for her part, said that Sanderson had actually skied into her.

Terry Sanderson, left, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Terry Sanderson, left, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

This week, a Park City jury sided with Paltrow, who had countersued Sanderson for only $1 and payment of her legal fees.

After the trial, Sanderson told reporters that he was “very disappointed” in the verdict. When reporters asked whether the ordeal of the highly publicized litigation — which included scrutiny of his medical history and media mockery — was “worth it,” he had a definitive answer: “Absolutely not.”

“I joked about dating sites, right?” Sanderson said, referring to earlier comments he made about how the trial would make online dating difficult. “It’s like, I’m going to be on the internet forever.”

He also shut down a suggestion from “Extra” host Billy Bush about appearing on a reality show.

“I don’t need that,” Sanderson responded.

He did, however, praise Paltrow as being “very kind” at the conclusion of the trial, when she exited the courtroom and whispered to him, “I wish you well.”

Go To Homepage
Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community