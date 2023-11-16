'Daily Show' Guest Host Leslie Jones Socks Kevin McCarthy With Some Blunt Advice

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Leslie Jones handed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) some clear guidance on where he can take his physical altercations after Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) claimed the former House speaker elbowed him in the back this week.

“The Daily Show” guest host, who previously tackled threats of violence in the Senate this week, declared that every single person on Capitol Hill seems to be “losing their damn mind” before flipping to coverage of elbowgate.

McCarthy told reporters that if he “kidney punched someone” they’d be on the ground, remarks that caused Jones to grimace on Wednesday.

“Oh my god, you guys are such children, you act like five-year-olds, this is insane,” she said before dropping workplace advice for the two congressmen.

“Listen, I know what it’s like to want to fight a coworker. But don’t do that at work. You wait for them in the parking lot like a responsible adult.”

Jones, elsewhere in her monologue, jokingly gave props to lawmakers for passing House Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to avoid a government shutdown.

“Congrats Congress, you did the absolute bare fucking minimum,” Jones declared.