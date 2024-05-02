EntertainmentJohnny Depp Amber Heardthe fall guy

'The Fall Guy' Takes Heat For Joke About Amber Heard And Johnny Depp

While the movie has barely hit theaters, people are already calling out the "distasteful" jab.
Kelby Vera
Well, that didn’t land.

“The Fall Guy” is hitting theaters this weekend, but some people who got to preview the film aren’t pleased with a joke that references Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship.

In the stunt actor-inspired action-comedy, Hannah Waddingham’s producer character walks into a messy trailer. She tells Emily Blunt, playing a director, “It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here.”

The scene didn’t sit right with some people online, who thought the “distasteful” and “cheap” line made light of domestic violence.

Others posted that they had been excited to see the movie before hearing about the off-color joke.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the 2016 Grammy Awards. A joke about their rocky relationship is at the center of a minor controversy.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the 2016 Grammy Awards. A joke about their rocky relationship is at the center of a minor controversy.
John Shearer via Getty Images

Heard and Depp married in 2015 but split just 15 months later.

Details about the pair’s tumultuous relationship would become public years later, when Depp sued Heard for defamation after she called herself a “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post.

An intense court battle ensued, in which both actors accused each other of abuse. In the end, a jury ruled in Depp’s favor and ordered Heard to pay him millions in damages.

HuffPost has reached out to the distributor of “The Fall Guy,” Universal Pictures, for comment.

See some reactions here:

