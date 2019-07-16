Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Amazon's new skin care line is on sale this Prime Day

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

The Prime Day 2019 Deals On Amazon's Beauty Line Are Unbelievable

It’s only been a few months since Amazon dropped its first in-house skin care line, Belei. But it wouldn’t be Prime Day without deals on everything from vacuums and Instant Pots to beauty. Naturally, there are some noteworthy savings on Amazon’s new skin care line, too.

The collection consists of moisturizers, serums and acids ― everything from makeup wipes to ever-trendy vitamin C serums ― that promise to battle problems like fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots and thirsty skin, all for under $40. What’s even better is that on the second day of Prime Day, July 16, you can save up to 40% on select Belei products, so it’s a good time to stock up on some new favorites.

Below, we’ve pulled together some top Belei products so you can browse the collection and find the best deal. You can also find our full guide to beauty deals on Supergoop!, Mario Badescu and more here.

Take a look:

1
Belei Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer
Amazon
Normally $35, get up to 40% off on Prime Day
2
Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask
Amazon
Normally $18, get up to 40% off on Prime Day
3
Belei Triple-Peptide Eye Cream
Amazon
Normally $22, get up to 40% off on Prime Day
4
Belei Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum
Amazon
Normally $40, get up to 40% off on Prime Day
5
Belei Oil-Free SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen
Amazon
Normally $22, get up to 40% off on Prime Day

