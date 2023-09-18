This Hilarious Mockumentary Is A Top Movie On Hulu Right Now

“Theater Camp” is currently one of the most popular movies on Hulu, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This mockumentary-style comedy joined Hulu on Sept. 14 after a limited theatrical release in July. As the name suggests, “Theater Camp” is set at a run-down theater camp in upstate New York and focuses on the drama-loving staff who must work together to keep it afloat.

The impressive ensemble cast includes Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Noah Galvin (who also co-wrote the screenplay with Nick Lieberman) ― as well as Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sedaris and more.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on “Theater Camp” ― are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Negotiations between the striking writers and Hollywood studios will reportedly resume next week. Until an agreement is reached, unionized crew members are at risk of not qualifying for health insurance, so celebrities are auctioning off time and memorabilia to help support them financially.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Max. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

“Love at First Sight” is a new Netflix rom-com based on Jennifer E. Smith’s 2011 novel “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.” The adaptation premiered on Sept. 15 to mixed reviews.

Narrated by Jameela Jamil, “Love at First Sight” stars Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Rob Delaney and Sally Phillips.

The biographical drama “A Million Miles Away” debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15 as well. Michael Peña stars as José M. Hernández, who after multiple rejections from NASA became the first Mexican American astronaut in the mid-aughts.

“A Million Miles Away” has received mostly positive reviews from critics, many of whom praised the biopic’s depiction of family relationships.

One of the top trending movies on Max is the 2015 action-comedy “Spy.” Melissa McCarthy plays a CIA desk agent who must take to the field to locate a stolen nuke after her assigned partner (played by Jude Law) is killed.

The film was a critical and commercial success, so it’s no surprise it’s thriving in the streaming world as well.

Based on the true story of Beanie Babies billionaire Ty Warner, this comedy-drama premiered on Apple TV+ on July 28 after a select cinematic release one week earlier.

“The Beanie Bubble” stars Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan.