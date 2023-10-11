ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

These 27 Fall Prime Day Deals Will All Save You At Least $100

You'd better act fast, otherwise you will be paying at least a hundred bucks more for all of these products when Prime Day’s over.
Taylor Steele, Natalie Brown

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!)
Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of Macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and gray finishes)
2
amazon.com
Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV
If you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen. This 4K TV offers brilliant colors and bold details. You'll feel like you're actually in The Office.

Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame tv for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the tv in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price:$997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)
3
amazon.com
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
4
amazon.com
Up to 70% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$49.99 (originally $164.95+; available in two colors)
5
amazon.com
50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
6
amazon.com
53% off a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones
Promising review: "As a music lover, I have been searching for years for the best quality headphones. I purchased these about a year ago, and came back to write this review after absolutely loving them for this long. For the many flights I must take for business, they cancel out the noise so perfectly. I love hearing the different layers of music, and I love the adjustments I can make in the app. Amazing product." —Anonymous

Price:$118 (originally $249.99)
7
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
Or 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones
Now you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your workout. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

Natalie says: I use these headphones for my workouts and love them! Regular earbuds fall out of my ears all the time, but I can lift weights, do yoga, and run on the elliptical in these and they stay put. The sounds and connectivity works well. I recommend them!

Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

Price:$149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)
8
amazon.com
37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool because it works as both an air purifier and a fan
Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price:$474.99 (originally $749.99; and shop all the Dyson deals here)
9
amazon.com
59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

Price:$142.45 (originally $349.99)
10
Amazon
Up to 65% off a pair of Kate Spade sunnies
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!Promising review: "Beautiful and well made. Love love love these!! They are really comfortable, beautiful and come with a great carrying case." —sarahV

Price:$56.10+ (originally $160; available in four styles)
11
amazon.com
30% off an adjustable LG gaming monitor with an anti-glare coating
Promising review: "I do quite a lot of PC gaming and I’ve had quite a lot of different monitors, and I gotta say this is my absolute favorite. The refresh rate, screen panel quality, and color quality all combine for a great visual experience. I did follow some settings from RTings to get the color just right, and it’s absolutely worth the money. The USB hub on the back is also incredibly convenient." —Michael Bridges

Price:$299.99 (originally $429.99)
12
Amazon
Up to 32% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon
Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

Price:$272+ (originally $399.99; available in three colors)
13
amazon.com
Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set
Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

Price:$316+ (originally $395+; available in six colors)
14
Amazon
20% off an adjustable Branch office chair with built-in spine support
Promising review: "I love how easy it is to adjust everything: seat depth, recline, height, arm rests, lumbar support. It’s super customizable and easy to do. The seat is well-cushioned and comfortable, and the back is supportive without being stiff." —smeehle

Price:$471.20+ (originally $589+; available in two colors)
15
amazon.com
Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $99+ (originally $289.99; available in five colors).
16
amazon.com
Up to 42% off an electric standing desk
Promising review: "This is a great desk for working from home. I work 9–10 hour shifts, five days a week, and sitting those long hours started hurting my neck and back. But with this desk, I now have the option to stand, which makes working long hours endurable." —Koshia Johnson

Price:$143.99+ (originally $249.99+; available in several sizes and colors)
17
Amazon
25% off a cordless wet and dry vacuum to help you clean up all kinds of messes
Promising review: "I have a toddler and a pug, both who make messes be it shedding, spilling, or playing. This thing is ah-maz-ing!! It picks up everything: dog hair, sand, dirt, milk. And it’s so quiet! I love the fact that it talks to tell me if it needs to be cleaned. And speaking of cleaning, the self-cleaning cycle is everything!!" —amber

Price:$449 (originally $599.99)
18
Amazon
24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike
Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

Price:$1,095 (originally $1,445)
19
amazon.com
Or, 50% off a NordicTrack S22i exercise bike
Promising review: "My wife and I have been in the market for a stationary bike for well over a year. After spending time reading many reviews between the Peloton and the NordicTrack, I finally pulled the trigger on the NordicTrack and couldn't be happier. The bike was easy to install, taking about 30 minutes total for me. Once installed, I was anxious to see how the training programs worked and how realistic it compared to being in front of a real trainer. I'm not in great shape so opted for a 'beginner' series. I've always loved Moab and there is a beginning series with a trainer named Nicole with various rides in the Moab area. Not only are the rides fantastic and a great workout, but Nicole is also a motivator who keeps you going even when you feel you're at your max. I would STRONGLY recommend the beginner Moab series for anybody first starting out on a stationary bike. Beyond that, the bike performs excellent, is easy to use, has great features including a 4 stage fan that really gives you a full immersion experience, and is very sturdy even with my 235-pound frame. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the purchase and look forward to plenty of use." —Buzz

Price:$999 (originally $1,999)
20
amazon.com
30% off a rolling desk bike that will be one of the best multitasking products you own
Not only is the rolling desk bike compact, but it's also height adjustable to make it fit perfectly for you. The pedaling is also quiet, there's eight resistance levels, and it will track your mileage, rpm, and more.Promising review: "I saw this in TikTok, and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The table top part is a little loose, but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$349.30 (originally $499.99; available in black and white)
21
Amazon
25% off a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer s
Promising review: "Okay, so I never knew what the big deal was about when it came to Dyson hair tools. I thought it would be the same as using any other hair tool. Boy, was I wrong! Holy moly is this thing AMAZING!!!!! I love it so much that I was able to get rid of six of my hair tools because this one hair dryer did all six of those things. It's lightweight, so easy to handle, the different nozzles let you create different hairstyles, and the case is just perfect. My hair is so silky after I use this. I am obsessed with product." —SM

Price:$299.99 (originally $399.99)
22
Amazon
20% off a queen-sized Tuft & Needle 10-inch mattress
Promising review: "When I first laid on the mattress, I was worried it would be much too firm for me, but after initial resistance there is some give and this mattress forms to your body. It's honestly quite amazing coming from a traditional mattress. I am falling asleep faster on this mattress, and I feel my sleep is more restful, although I do have a harder time convincing myself to get out of bed, haha. My cat also loves the mattress; she's on it way more that I am, haha." —Kozad

Price:$799.20 (originally $999)
23
Amazon
Up to 46% off a 3-inch Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress topper
Promising review: "I've had this mattress topper for a little over three years now, and even though it's slept on nightly (and I think sometimes during the day when I'm out my dog jumps up for a nap! LOL), it still looks and feels brand new. I totally recommend it!" —aguadillano

Price:$226.21 (originally $419; available in four sizes)
24
amazon.com
Up to 32% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers
Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93-year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing. Totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery), and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard, mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

Price: $259.99 (originally $379.59; available in nine colors).
25
Amazon
25% off a Breville espresso machine
Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

Price:$559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)
26
Amazon
Up to 59% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it and
Promising review: "I absolutely love it. Nobody could tell it was fake because it's so full. It was on sale, too. It was originally like $429 or something like that and I got it for $129. I thought I would never ever get a fake one but this brand is very expensive and for $129 that was a steal." —JF

Price: $116 for the 6-foot tree (originally $279.99; available in various sizes though not all are on sale)
27
amazon.com
30% off the NuFACE Trinity starter kit, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device
The set comes with the NuFACE Trinity facial toning device and a tube of the gel primer.

Promising review: "My cousin had raved about this product for months, so I was excited to receive one as a Christmas gift. It's super easy to use and a sleek, easy to hold design. With only a five minute time commitment, it was easy to work into my nighttime face routine. After just a few uses, I already noticed a difference. My skin felt firmer, smoother, and glowed a bit more. After several months of use, I am still incredibly happy, and realize the great value of this product (both in terms of cost and benefit to my skin). As someone who lives and travels internationally for work, I love that it is dual voltage. I highly recommend!" —mem3306

Price:$245 (originally $350)

Before You Go

A reviewer-loved anti-aging retinol cream for body and hands (30% off)

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals That Grabbed Me On Prime Day

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE