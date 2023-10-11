These 27 Fall Prime Day Deals Will All Save You At Least $100

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!)
Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Up to 70% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest
50% off an Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush
53% off a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones
Or 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones
37% off a Dyson Purifier Cool because it works as both an air purifier and a fan
59% off an XXL Philips airfryer (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Up to 65% off a pair of Kate Spade sunnies
30% off an adjustable LG gaming monitor with an anti-glare coating
Up to 32% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon
Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set
20% off an adjustable Branch office chair with built-in spine support
Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into
Up to 42% off an electric standing desk
25% off a cordless wet and dry vacuum to help you clean up all kinds of messes
24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike
Or, 50% off a NordicTrack S22i exercise bike
30% off a rolling desk bike that will be one of the best multitasking products you own
25% off a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer s
20% off a queen-sized Tuft & Needle 10-inch mattress
Up to 46% off a 3-inch Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress topper
Up to 32% off a KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers
25% off a Breville espresso machine
Up to 59% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays will be here before we know it and
30% off the NuFACE Trinity starter kit, a hype-worthy facial sculpting device
