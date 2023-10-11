ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By These 49 Products — And There’s Still Time To Buy Them

So many other people love these, you know they’re worth buying at their regular price. And now, they’re on sale through Wednesday night.
Jenae Sitzes

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A Roomba for 33% off that'll wipe the floor with all the other robot vacuums
Promising review: "Love, love, love this Roomba! We have three cats and it picks up all the cat hair. We have all wood and tile floors with some scatter rugs. It does a great job cleaning on all surfaces. Only negative, and I do not consider it a negative since we have three cats, is that we have to pause it a couple of times during a cleaning cycle to empty the bin. Without the cat hair, it would do a whole cycle before emptying. We are seniors and it is so nice to sit in our recliners and have the Roomba do it's job. Another plus is that it will connect to our Echo Dot and so all we have to do is say, 'Alexa start the Roomba.' Now if they make a model that can cook, we will be the first to buy it! LOL" —Floridamo

Price:$199.99 (originally $299.99)
2
amazon.com
A pair of Apple AirPods for 31% off
Promising review: "I have tried several 'cheaper' imitations of AirPods and they were just ok. I have been waiting to get these and let me tell you, I’m sold. THESE ARE GREAT! As soon as I got them, I had to try them out. First of all, they paired with my iPhone XR, almost instantly. All I had to do was have my phone open and near the AirPods, while they were still in the charging case, open the lid and within seconds they paired! It displays the charge of both the AirPods and the case on your phone, too! Super cool! I selected one of my favorite Classic Rock bands and started jamming. The sound quality was awesome!" —Todd B

Price:$89 (originally $129)
3
amazon.com
Or the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off — the lowest they go for, and a $60 savings!
Promising review: "I bought these, knowing I’m looking for an upgrade from the normal AirPods. I bought these, and I have never been more amazed in my life. They’re so comfortable, the bass is just OMG, the sound quality, the noise cancellation is just IMPRESSIVE. Buy these. They’re so worth the price." —Collin Gregory

Price: $189 (originally $249)
4
amazon.com
Or! A wildly popular set of Tozo wireless headphones for up to 53% off t
Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sound is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard

Price:$18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in four colors)
5
Amazon
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off
Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —Taylor L.

Price:$89 (originally $123.59)
6
Amazon
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off
Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price:$14.30 (originally $25)
7
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
*The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy!This comes in kids' sizes too (that version is 50% off)!

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price:$89.99 (originally $151.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
8
amazon.com
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off
Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
9
Amazon
And a pair of affordable queen- or king-sized down-alternative cooling pillows for 36% off
Promising review: "Ok. I’m gonna own it...I really took a leap of faith from my regular pillows. I never would have spent more than $10 for a pillow so for me to purchase these I had to really ponder for a few days...but now all I can say is....what the heck took me so long??? I haven’t slept like this since...1994!!! No flipping..no flopping...no readjusting...no sweaty head....just a peaceful, deep, cool sleep. So when my good friend came to stay the night I gave her one of them to sleep on. She got up the next morning and ordered a set. I plan to replace every pillow in my house. I’m in love...with a pillow!" —Patricia L. Page

Price: $39.75 for the queen; $52.52 for the king (originally $61.37 and $81.99) — be sure to clip the 20% off coupon for the total discount!
10
Amazon
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
Promising review: "Highly recommended!!!! I am stunned by the results of this product!! I really wanted to whiten my teeth but professional treatments are so expensive. I decided to go ahead and give this a try. I used exactly as directed every day for the full 20 days, and my husband kept telling me how white my teeth were getting. It's hard to tell when you look in the mirror everyday, but I knew there was improvement. Then, I looked at the before and after photos and I was amazed. Love this product!!!" —beaufam

Price:$29.99 (originally $45.99)
11
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
Promising review: "Why didn’t I switch years ago? I would have saved thousands! SO many free options on top of the few streaming services I pay very little for. Never a shortage of choices, and I can still watch the news. I went from one to four within a couple months, because why not have one for every TV? One money, done and done, and everybody gets to watch whatever they want with NO buffering. Now we can even watch TV when it’s storming (or when there’s a hint of a tiny puff of a cloud five towns over), which we could never do when we had cable for almost $200 PER MONTH! One month worth of cable money covered the cost of all our Fire Sticks and cute glow in the dark skins. Hands down the best money-saving move I could make!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; and the non 4K version is 50% off right now)
12
amazon.com
A set of durable matte hair claws for up to 50% off
And check them out on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price:$6.98 for a set of eight (originally $13.99; available in 14 quantities and color combos)
13
amazon.com
A veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off
Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

Price:$23.95 (originally $39.99, available in three colors)
14
amazon.com
A massage gun for up to 55% off
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $49.99+ (originally $109.99; available in four colors)
15
amazon.com
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
16
amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's up to 35% off
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes (although reviewers are saying it only takes about 2–3 minutes), and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki

Price:$11.99 (originally $18.49)
17
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off, plus an extra $5 off
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

Price:$19.99 (originally $31.95)
18
amazon.com
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 30% off
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price:$20.97 for 90 chews (originally $29.97)
19
amazon.com
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are 50% off for ultra fast charging
Promising review: "I've had these now for about four months and I have to say that I am really impressed with not only the sound quality but the battery life. They pair seamlessly with my iPhone11 and my iPad. They do not cancel external noise which I did know prior to buying them but the sound quality experience is top-notch, so not too put off by them not being sound cancelling." —Gevais N Jefferson

Price:$99 (originally $199.95; available in four colors)
20
amazon.com
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

Price:$139.99 (originally $189.99)
21
amazon.com
A Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies
And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally — for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B.

Price:$149.99 (originally $219.99)
22
Amazon
A Waterpik flosser for 50% off
Reviewers with braces say this is a great flossing method for them!

Promising review: "I have been using this for a couple of months now and have to say I love this Waterpik. I have had dental work done and I put a little salt in a glass with some warm water and mix then put in my Waterpik. This really helps with healing my gums and keeps food out of any spaces that can get food stuck. The flosser part works great and you will not be disappointed." —H. Ginn

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)
23
www.amazon.com
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint for up to 43% off
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

Promising review: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

Price: $5.94+ (originally $9.90; available in 28 shades) — you may have the apply a 40% off coupon for some shades!
$5.94 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A Revlon volcanic face roller for 39% off
The face roller is reusable! Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.

Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

Price: $8.91 (originally $14.49)
25
Amazon
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!)
Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (originally $999; available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)
26
amazon.com
A detangling brush for up to 47% off that over 40,000+ people have given a 5-star review to
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.

Price:$9.59+ (originally $17.99; available in seven colors)
27
amazon.com
A Vitamix 5200 blender for 17% off
Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price:$455 (originally $549.95; deal only available on the black version)
28
Amazon
The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off
Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price:$16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, three of which are on sale)The Laneige Glowy Lip Balm is also 30% off for $12.60!
29
amazon.com
A set of eight fridge organizer bins for 41% off
Promising review: "I finally organized my refrigerator. I love how it came out. The bins are nice and clear so you can see everything, and the sturdiness is incredible. Definitely would recommend. I will be buying more to organize other things in the kitchen and bathroom."—Amazon Customer

Price:$17.99 (originally $30.68)
30
amazon.com
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base for 44% off
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." —Chloe

Price: $11.19 (originally $20)
31
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
An Echo Dot for 54% off, one of Amazon's most popular (and adorable) smart devices
The deal also includes the option to get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited along with your Echo Dot for the same price!Similar to other Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Dot responds to voice commands and can be synced with all sorts of apps and programs, from Apple Music and Spotify to Audible and NPR. If you have smart light bulbs, you can turn them on and off remotely using Alexa voice control. Reviewers also like its package notification feature — you'll hear a little sound go off whenever an Amazon package is delivered so you can get up and go grab it from the porch right away.

Promising review: "This little cute speaker is powerful and has incredible clarity of sound. We put it in our office and it has huge volume as well as no static or raspiness EVER. We love it and listen to news, music and so much more. We’re ordering several more for our home. Huge value for the price." —ginnylmom

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)
32
Amazon
A 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off (that's $95 off)
Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

Price:$303 (originally $398)
33
Amazon
And a Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

Price:$119.99 (originally $199.99)
34
amazon.com
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 25% off
Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

"Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

Price:$18.74 (originally $25)
35
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for 51% off (plus an extra $5 off)
If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

Price: $49.38 (originally $99.99; available in two colors) — be sure to clip the $5 off coupon for the full discount!
36
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off
Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

Price:$149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)
37
Amazon
A Graco 4Ever car seat for 30% off designed to provide *10 years* of use
Promising review: "We bought this exact car seat back in 2019 for my oldest. Knowing there are cheaper but decent other options, I considered buying a different car seat when our youngest was born. I did a ton of research and visited stores in person to check quality. Once again I bought this car seat! It’s expensive but worth every penny. Comfortable, easy to install, reclines and extends super easy. Has two cup holders which my oldest has designated for snacks and a drink. It’s held up perfectly after multiple messes/spills/washes! Can’t recommend this car seat more. If you’re wondering if you should spend the money, do it!" —Matt Keller

Price:$230.99 (originally $329.99)
38
amazon.com
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

Price: $79.92 (usually sells for $129.99; available in five colors) — be sure to apply the 20% off coupon to see the full discount!
39
Amazon
A Dutch oven for up to 27% off
This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!

Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

Price:$49.99+ (originally $68.85; available in select sizes and colors)
40
amazon.com
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 70% off (its lowest price ever)
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$49.99 (originally $164.95+; available in four colors)
41
amazon.com
KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers for 32% off that hold 3.5 quarts
Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing — totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

Price: $259.99 (originally $379.99; available in eight colors).
42
Amazon
A Tushbaby hip carrier for 38% off that'll become a quick go-to
It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face. See why this mama calls the Tushbaby "the best invention for parents of young children on TikTok.

Promising review: "This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously. It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30–35 lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." —Jennifer Calle

Price:$67.99 (originally $109.99)Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bringing a little more ease to everyday parenting life.
43
Amazon
A Breville espresso machine for 25% off
Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

Price:$559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)
44
Tushy
A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 30% off
One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

Price:$47.99 (originally $69; available in two colors)
45
amazon.com
A large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity for 46% off
Promising review: "I was getting tired of lugging heavy packs of bottled water home, not to mention my growing concern about the plastic waste in the landfills. After a lot of research, I settled on this one and have not been disappointed. I was concerned about the taste as we don't have the best water in my city. However, I have been extremely pleased with the taste and how fast it filters the water. I would recommend this to anyone." —Double R

Price:$28.86+ (originally $53.79; available in three colors)
46
Amazon
A stylish set of sleek black carbon steel knives for 43% off
This bb comes with 14 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage knife sharpener, a cleaning brush, a knife guard, and the acrylic stand.
Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

Price:$39.98 (originally $69.99; also available in smaller sets)
47
amazon.com
A weekender bag for up to 42% off
Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 20 colors/designs)
48
Amazon
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
49
amazon.com
A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 37% off
Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

Price:$18.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

Before You Go

A reviewer-loved anti-aging retinol cream for body and hands (30% off)

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals That Grabbed Me On Prime Day

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE