Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By These 49 Products — And There’s Still Time To Buy Them

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
Advertisement
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A Roomba for 33% off that'll wipe the floor with all the other robot vacuums
2
A pair of Apple AirPods for 31% off
3
Or the new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for 24% off — the lowest they go for, and a $60 savings!
Advertisement
4
Or! A wildly popular set of Tozo wireless headphones for up to 53% off t
5
Amazon
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off
6
Amazon
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for 43% off
Advertisement
7
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
*The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm
8
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off
9
Amazon
And a pair of affordable queen- or king-sized down-alternative cooling pillows for 36% off
Advertisement
10
Amazon
A box of Crest 3D whitening strips for 35% off
11
Amazon
A Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% off
12
A set of durable matte hair claws for up to 50% off
Advertisement
13
A veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off
14
A massage gun for up to 55% off
15
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush for 50% off
Advertisement
16
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that's up to 35% off
17
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off, plus an extra $5 off
18
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 30% off
Advertisement
19
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are 50% off for ultra fast charging
20
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for 26% off
21
A Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies
Advertisement
22
Amazon
A Waterpik flosser for 50% off
23
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint for up to 43% off
24
A Revlon volcanic face roller for 39% off
Advertisement
25
Amazon
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!)
26
A detangling brush for up to 47% off that over 40,000+ people have given a 5-star review to
27
A Vitamix 5200 blender for 17% off
Advertisement
28
Amazon
The fan-favorite Laneige lip mask for 30% off
29
A set of eight fridge organizer bins for 41% off
30
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base for 44% off
Advertisement
31
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
An Echo Dot for 54% off, one of Amazon's most popular (and adorable) smart devices
32
Amazon
A 2021 Apple iPad for 23% off (that's $95 off)
33
Amazon
And a Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off
Advertisement
34
A box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks for 25% off
35
A heated eye massager for 51% off (plus an extra $5 off)
36
Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed
A pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones for 40% off
Advertisement
37
Amazon
A Graco 4Ever car seat for 30% off designed to provide *10 years* of use
38
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 39% off
39
Amazon
A Dutch oven for up to 27% off
Advertisement
40
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for up to 70% off (its lowest price ever)
41
KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers for 32% off that hold 3.5 quarts
42
Amazon
A Tushbaby hip carrier for 38% off that'll become a quick go-to
Advertisement
43
Amazon
A Breville espresso machine for 25% off
44
Tushy
A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 30% off
45
A large Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity for 46% off
Advertisement
46
Amazon
A stylish set of sleek black carbon steel knives for 43% off
47
A weekender bag for up to 42% off
48
Amazon
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off
Advertisement
49
A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 37% off