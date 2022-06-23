Popular Items From This List:
-
A canopy to create some shade in your sunny yard without taking away the fresh open air feelings that brought you outside in the first place.
-
A four-piece furniture set that might make your backyard better furnished than your living room.
-
An outdoor sofa you can get if you want your backyard looking as sophisticated as the inside of your home.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of mini potted plants for a colorful maximalist touch
Promising review:
"This product is fun and colorful. Helped me repurpose an old atlas fence gate into a cute garden display." — Lydia Tinker
A portable 120-inch screen that'll turn any regular movie night into a fun night out
Promising review:
"I'm very satisfied. This is a solid item. It was very easy to assemble and fold back up. We use it every camping trip and at home in yard. No wrinkles. Even in slight wind, any movement of the screen doesn't affect the picture.
I'm pleased with the construction and cost for this item." — BFord553
A canopy so you can create some shade in your sunny yard
Don't forget to purchase the hardware set
to attach this canopy to your home.Promising review:
"Have had it up for over a month and it is holding up very well to sun, wind, rain, and storms. I take it down when I get enough forewarning of strong storms, but sometimes we've been out of town and it has held up quite well. We roll it up and to the side using the installation kit anchors when we get warning for strong winds. But, like I've said, we've come home after storms to small branches down in the yard, but the sail was good.
It does a great job of blocking the sun and cools the house and patio quite nicely from the summer sun." — Ms. Shannon
A set of outdoor string lights
Promising review:
"These are so cute and perfect! I have a decent-sized balcony and have been looking to turn it into a relaxing area. I got my lights within a few days and I immediately opened up my package — everything was there, no broken bulbs and a spare bulb. I then tested out the power and these lights are perfectly bright and still set a very calming and intimate scene.
" — Amazon customer
A planter privacy screen you can use to break up different areas of your yard
Promising review:
"I was looking for an attractive privacy screen and this is perfect. It takes two people to put these together as they are well built and quite heavy. I bought two and we put one on moving casters so we could change its location. I'm very pleased with my purchase." — Katbird
A four-piece furniture set that just might make your backyard better furnished than your living room
Promising review:
"Wow! Such a great set! It comes in a surprisingly small box — these people must be great at Tetris! It was easy to put together and they even made all the screws the same size! Super comfy and looks great on my new deck!
" — Jennifer Cupkey
A portable Cuisinart vertical smoker for people who only cook when they can do it outside
Promising review:
"So far I've smoked a pork tenderloin, chickens, Cornish game hens, a prime rib, and an 18-pound turkey. I couldn't be happier with the way everything has turned out. This product is incredibly easy to use: You just set the temperature, put the meat inside the smoker, and walk away. It doesn't use an open flame so it's great for apartment balconies where you might not be allowed to grill.
Cooking and cleaning are both easy, and I'd recommend this product for beginners and experts alike." — William H.
And an outdoor pizza oven, because summer in the backyard is for eating!
Promising review:
"This is easy to use and great quality. It cooks pizzas to perfection. I like that you can use charcoal or wood/pellets.
We also use the oven for a lot more than just pizzas, super fun to use. I really like the look of it as well, sharp design and extremely portable, very lightweight. A great buy — I would HIGHLY recommend! We enjoy cooking pizzas with the entire family and the kids love the pizza!" — John Mercer
A set of outdoor throw pillows with darling botanical prints
Grab this set of pillow inserts
if you don't already have some at home! Promising review:
"These pillows are so cute! I bought them originally for my patio and brought them inside due to the rain we’ve had the past few days and now I’m in love with how they look in my dining room!
Trying to decide whether to buy another set. I absolutely love these covers and the quality is amazing." — Amazon customer
An aesthetically pleasing firewood rack
Promising review:
"I picked up two of these as Christmas gifts. They are easy to assemble and looked beautiful with wood stacked in them. They look very elegant in one setting and paired well with the rustic setting of the other recipient's home. I'm very pleased with my purchase. I sell firewood commercially and have purchased many racks over the years. This is my new favorite small rack!
" — Kimberly Joseph
A handy dandy turf spreader so you can efficiently distribute seeds and fertilizer
Promising review:
"What I like most about this spreader is that it is small and light. Other spreaders, when they hit a depression in the lawn stop, can deposit too much fertilizer. This unit just skips over the dents and holes in my lawn, making for a quicker and more thorough job.
Sometimes less heavy-duty is good." — Doris
A bamboo mason bee house
Promising review:
"This is a very nicely made mason bee house that should last a long time outdoors
. It has a slight overhang in the front to protect the entrances from rain or snow. It has a hanger with a slot for a screw on the back. It has has a small rope attached at the top, but I will not hang it that way because the rope may deteriorate over time. I'm looking forward to hanging this as soon as the weather permits!" — Alison
A leaf blower/vacuum with a built-in mulcher
This can chop up to 16 bags of leaves so they fit into just one bag!Promising review:
"I have two very large red oak trees in my yard and they tend to dump a lot of leaves all over my yard and my neighbor's yard. Before this arrived, I blew them into a pile awaiting the shipment so I could mulch them up. I previously had a mulching attachment for my line trimmer and it wasn't that great, but it did the job. In comparison, this was far better. It had rained the morning before I tried this out, so the leaves were wet, which made the work a little slower than with dry leaves, but it still worked.
It did get bogged down one time, but I was overfilling the bag when it happened, so it was partly my fault. I would highly recommend this to anyone who is looking for a mulching vac." — Matt Hamilton
A retro beach umbrella sure to add some charm to your backyard
Promising review:
"This is great quality, decently priced and beautiful.
I bought these for my pop-up beach picnic business and they are simply amazing. I can’t say enough good things about them. The quality is superb; they were the cherry on top to my full setup." — JJM310
A spiffy umbrella light
Promising review:
"When I bought this, it was totally on a whim. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings.
AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived!
For just $10, it is such an easy solution for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery powered." — LouiseN
And a pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights
Promising review:
"These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." — BJ
A pool water fountain that'll turn your backyard into a show-stopping slice of paradise
Promising review:
"This is a nice fountain with a great design. It's very easy to install and maneuver to have the fountain go in whatever direction or height you want
. We were concerned that it might lower the temperature of the water too much, as we like the water to be warm, but it has not been lowering the water temperature since we only run it during the day." — Mr. Ed
Interlocking teak tiles you can use as a pathway in your garden
Promising review:
"Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt–proof, etc... In total I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" — Adazzle
Hidden shed storage for hiding your trash cans
Promising review:
"Good quality. Easy to assemble. Parts are individually bagged and labeled. Holds two 32-gallon round barrels — which is what I wanted it for. Very compact, which was a factor for where i had to put it." — Joe in Brooklyn
A fence window so your dogs can keep an eye on everything
This includes everything you need to secure the window and it takes about 15 minutes to set up. All you'll need is a drill/driver, crescent wrench and a pencil.Promising review:
"Our dogs love it! Our old fence had gaps for them to see who was in the driveway, but with the new one, no gaps. The doggie windows allow them to see who is pulling up again!
Each one took about 10–15 minutes to install. We just used the black ring to trace the inner circle, cut with a jigsaw, marked the holes for the bolts and pre-drill, and used a 10-mm wrench to tighten, not too tight to crack ring or globe plastic. Now they can see us again!" — Summers
A roll of faux ivy to attach to wire fencing, a railing or a trellis
Promising review:
"This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!
" — soooz
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
A multi-functional fire pit that'll keep your toes cozy when there's a chill in the air
Promising review:
"I love the functionality of this fire pit so much! To just sit by the fire or to decide we want to do a quick barbecue on it is just so wonderful!
I appreciate the cover that comes with it to protect it from the elements. Assembly was quite easy. I look forward to having this for many years to come. I highly recommend this product." — Kimi
A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights
Promising review:
"Very fun for garden decor. Have held up nicely through summer rain storms and continue to shine bright.
Worked really well for a garden party." — Melissa
A standing weeder with three steel claws that grip weeds
This is made with powder-coated steel and a bamboo handle. The simple lever system is what makes pulling weeds with this so easy! Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
A flexible adjustable mister to help you keep your cool
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A pressure washer
It even comes with five spray tips to help you attack light- to heavy-duty cleaning tasks.Promising review:
"This little guy is a game-changer. It is so quiet, and so powerful. I was extremely skeptical about buying such a small, not to mention, electric pressure washer because I've only used gas pressure washers in the past. Well, I moved into my house last year, and started to wash this driveway off with a friend's gas pressure washer and decided it was not worth the time because it was not getting very much of the grime/dirt off. Well, look at what this thing did. This home is near the beach and flooded in Katrina, and probably hasn't ever been pressure washed. This thing worked flawlessly.
I can't say enough good things about this purchase. Would buy again with confidence." — James G.