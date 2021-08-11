HuffPost Finds

27 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy For Your Home

From industrial lamps to garage door openers, these essentials will be a big help around your living space.
Heather Braga and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you’ve been in your home for a while, it may be time for a refresh. Whether that’s adding more decor or upgrading to smart devices, you’re probably thinking, “what should I get?” and looking for affordable products to kickstart your project. From peel-and-stick wallpaper to wireless remotes, here are a bunch of great home products that won’t break the bank.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper
Amazon
Transform a bland kitchen with this beautiful peel-and-stick wallpaper. It'll add some color to the walls and take you straight to Greece.

Promising review: The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give six stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" — Lizzy

Get it from Amazon for $29.60 (available in three colors).
2
A curtain of twinkle lights
Amazon
Hang up this pretty light curtain to turn your favorite cozy corner into a twinkling sanctuary.

Promising review: "I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm and cozy glow and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." — NG

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
3
A handbag organizer
LeSacBag / Etsy
Make sure your favorite purses have an accessible spot in your closet with this roomy storage solution.

LeSacBag is a small business specializing in fashion handbags and accessory organizing solutions.

Promising review: "Definitely gets the job done, I had my purses tossed in a box and they were beginning to warp, this has literally saved them from anymore of my negligent behavior." — keishila

Get it from LeSacBag on Etsy for $9.99 (available in two colors).
4
A bamboo burner cover
Amazon
Double your counter space! This bamboo board will both cover your stovetop and give you a sturdy surface for chopping up veggies.

Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." — Talyn Amber Skye

Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in five styles).
5
A dry vent cleaner kit
Amazon
Clean out trapped lint and improve your dryer's performance with this two-piece kit that comes with two flexible coil brushes.

Promising review: "I bought one of these right before moving into my new home in preparation to clean out the dryer that was left behind from the previous owner. It worked wonders! It really got down into the narrow crevice and pulled out a ton of dust I wouldn't have been able to reach on my own." — Heather Braga

Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
6
A frame for your peephole
Amazon
Anyone who adores "Friends" would appreciate this small peephole that'll remind them of Monica's cool apartment.

Handmade with Love by Fatima is a small business that sells cute home decor goods.

Promising review: "Great handmade frame. Used it on my front door and it looks awesome! The frame comes with adhesive strips on it and it worked very well and it was very easy to put up. Thank you! Recommend to all." — Taylor S.

Get it from Handmade with Love by Fatima on Amazon Handmade for $26.95.
7
An Aqara Smart Hub
Amazon
Manage all your indoor smart devices with this little hub that'll put them on an automatic schedule and send notifications to your smartphone.

Promising review: "Works great so far, I’ve only had the product for a few weeks. I only have the temperature and humidity sensors currently, but the accuracy and load times are better than my previous system. The hub has more features than I expected for the price, like the lights and alarm. Their connectable devices offering is pretty standard, so I’m hoping they add some more products to this line." — Aaron

Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
8
A smartphone garage door opener
Amazon
Control your garage door from your phone, so you don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it open when you're out and about.

Promising review: "Bought this for my parents — my dad always forgets to close the garage when he leaves and it makes my mom feel unsafe. I installed it and got the app working on all three of our phones in under 20 minutes even with not-great Wi-Fi in the garage. Set up a schedule to automatically try to close the door every hour if it's open. It gives my mom peace of mind that she can check and see the garage is closed from anywhere. Overall: easy to install, working great and I would definitely recommend this product." — LG

Get it from Amazon for $26.98.
9
A Garbage Guard
Amazon
If you're finding a lot of fruit flies and other bugs around your trash can, this pest strip will help keep them away.

Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents remnants of meat, etc.) " — Michael E. Bradley

Get it from Amazon for $7.44.
10
A floral duvet cover
Amazon
Dark florals will look amazing on your bed. You'll stay cozy with two soft shams and the matching microfiber duvet cover.

Promising review: "Absolutely love this duvet. I was having a hard time a geometric boho/mid century style duvet that wasn’t $200 and up. I love Amazon for this reason! Quality is great, love that it has a zipper instead of buttons. Have literally bought all our bedding from Amazon! This was a perfect addition to our guest room." — Steven W. Finckbeiner

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes twin, full/queen, and king and nine styles).
11
A Baby Yoda night-light
Amazon
Let the child guide you down the hallway when you have to use the bathroom in the middle of the night.

Promising review: "So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." — Julie

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
12
A pack of furniture felt pads
Amazon
Slide these tiny pads under your furniture so you can easily move it around without scratching or scuffing up the floor.

Promising review: "Just got a new house with all new wood floors. Every piece of furniture needed felt 'feet.' I found this package on Amazon and hoped it would do the trick for all of my furniture. When I received it (quickly no less) I thought it was too small of a package to get the job done, but once I started with the dining room table and six chairs I realized there was plenty in the package to add a dot to every bit of furniture I needed to 'shoe.' It was easy to adhere and now everything scoots like a dream." — Robyn Restel

Get a box of 181 pads from Amazon for $10.03.
13
A pack of oven liners
Amazon
Protect the bottom of your oven from bubbly crust, cheese and sugar while you're baking something delicious in the kitchen.

Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Clean up is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." — Kindle Custommer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.99.
14
A rechargeable lighter
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
Light up all the cozy candles in your living space without hard-to-strike matches or a smokey smell.

Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee W

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
15
A wireless remote kit
Amazon
Turn on lights whenever you want with this small gadget that'll help you avoid constantly getting up to flip a switch.

Promising review: "I have three sets of these and use them at home and at my cabin in the Rockies. They work great and power through walls. I use one to turn on and off a painting light that otherwise could only be turned on by climbing onto the fireplace and carefully reaching up and behind the painting to turn on. Why get up and stumble around to turn on a light?" — Lee

Get it from Amazon for $19.23.
16
A box of washing machine cleaning tablets
Amazon
Your dirty clothes will actually come out clean thanks to these tablets designed to get rid of mold, mildew and hard water buildup. Drop one into your washer, turn it on and you'll be good to go.

Promising review: "I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh." — Kelli Crawford

Get a pack of six on Amazon for $11.98.
17
A Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
Get your grout squeaky clean with this small brush that will remove stubborn dirt and grime.

Promising review: "Last night I was reborn. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda-and-water solution to alchemical proportions. My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking labor I put in, now looks bright, clean and full of promise. An otherwise disgusting and dated purely utilitarian part of my home is now art. TL;DR: This this is absolutely incredible." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
18
An industrial lamp
Amazon
It'll provide additional light and style while you're reading in bed.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these lamps! I bought two of them, one for each of my nightstands. They are so adorable and so modern farmhouse-y! They are extremely lightweight and look so good in our room. I wanted a more intimate lighting so my significant other could have their light on at night if I was sleeping, so I wouldn’t wake up. I like them so much I would buy them again." — Lauren Cammarata

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
19
A SinkShroom strainer
Amazon
It'll help keep your kitchen sink unclogged.

Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." — Brady Amerson

Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
20
A tile and tub cleaner
Amazon
Wipe away stubborn mold, mildew and rust with this gentle formula you can use in your bathroom shower.

Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." — Amber Erwin

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99.
21
A stainless steel cleaner
Amazon
Use this stainless steel cleaner to wipe away smudges from kitchen appliances without a lot of elbow grease.

Promising Review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." — David Brennan

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
22
A macrame swing
Amazon
Add a boho touch to your bedroom and have a comfy spot to read books or sip coffee.

Promising review: "Bought this for my 6-year-old's room makeover. She loves it and curls up in it most days. She piles in the pillows and blankets to make the ropes cozy. I had my dad, who built houses for a living, install it for me to make sure it was secure but I think as long as you use a stud finder and have a good screw driver, anyone can do this." — KrisSquared

Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
23
A set of floating shelves
Amazon
These shelves will be perfect above your desk or dresser to neatly display little pieces of art, small planters or other keepsakes.

Promising review: "Purchased these shelves to display our growing Game of Thrones Funko collection. The shelves were super easy to install and are really sturdy. We loved the color! The different sized widths of shelves accommodated the different sizes of pops, which worked great for us. Thinking about buying another set for more displays!" — Pamela

Get three from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three sizes).
24
A ceramic planter with stand
Amazon
Place your favorite plant baby in this chic pot and stand combo.

Promising review: "Looks great! Came quickly, packaged securely, looks awesome and super easy to set up. Very happy!" — Veronika J. Schroers

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes).
25
A universal remote attachment
Amazon
Have an Amazon Fire? This will be your go-to remote when you're in the mood to binge-watch Netflix or catch up on HGTV episodes.

Promising review: "This is a great little accessory for your Amazon remote. I was tired of always getting my TV controller out to change the volume or input or turn the TV on or off, but this little addition does it all and attaches right to the Fire TV remote." — TDS

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
26
A set of tea lights
Amazon
They'll be the chef's kiss for your next DIY spa day: Place them on the side of the tub to give your bathroom a soothing glow.

Promising review: "These are the candles I use when I need a really relaxing bath. I love that they don't have a scent, so their aroma doesn't clash with the bubbles or salts I have in the water. They last a surprisingly long time and create the most calming atmosphere." — Mal Mower

Get a 100-pack from Amazon for $19.50.
27
And a Mickey Mouse Ear Hat pillow
Amazon
This magical piece of decor will look so cute on your bed or couch and be there when you want to watch TV or nap.

Promising review: "I have this pillow and it is the *perfect* addition to my Disney-inspired guest bedroom (and by that I mean as Disney-themed as I can get away with without my husband being like "seriously, Heather?"). It is SO plush and squishy and soft — I just wanna put my face directly into the middle of it and stay that way forever. It's a great throw pillow, clearly." — Heather Braga

Get it from shopDisney for $39.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
22 Cleaning Products That Actually Do Their Jobs In Ten Minutes Or Less
shoppingHome Decor