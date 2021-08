27 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy For Your Home

A tile and tub cleaner

Wipe away stubborn mold, mildew and rust with this gentle formula you can use in your bathroom shower.: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower andThe smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." — Amber Erwin



Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99.