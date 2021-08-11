27 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy For Your Home

If you’ve been in your home for a while, it may be time for a refresh. Whether that’s adding more decor or upgrading to smart devices, you’re probably thinking, “what should I get?” and looking for affordable products to kickstart your project. From peel-and-stick wallpaper to wireless remotes, here are a bunch of great home products that won’t break the bank.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper
2
A curtain of twinkle lights
3
A handbag organizer
4
A bamboo burner cover
5
A dry vent cleaner kit
6
A frame for your peephole
7
An Aqara Smart Hub
8
A smartphone garage door opener
9
A Garbage Guard
10
A floral duvet cover
11
A Baby Yoda night-light
12
A pack of furniture felt pads
13
A pack of oven liners
14
A rechargeable lighter
15
A wireless remote kit
16
A box of washing machine cleaning tablets
17
A Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush
18
An industrial lamp
19
A SinkShroom strainer
20
A tile and tub cleaner
21
A stainless steel cleaner
22
A macrame swing
23
A set of floating shelves
24
A ceramic planter with stand
25
A universal remote attachment
26
A set of tea lights
27
And a Mickey Mouse Ear Hat pillow
