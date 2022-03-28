“When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” Haddish told People at the Governors Ball after-party.

“As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you.”

Some comedians worried that Smith’s attack might invite other offended people to attack comics simply because they don’t like the jokes. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters,” Kathy Griffin wrote.

But Haddish, a friend of the couple who starred with Jada Pinkett Smith in “Girls Trip,” insisted that Will Smith, who won Best Actor for “King Richard,” did the right thing.