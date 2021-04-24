Tiger Woods Shares First Photo Of Himself Since Car Crash

Tiger Woods shared an update on his recovery from injuries he sustained in a car crash in February, posting a photo of himself on Instagram for the first time since the accident.

The picture shows him on a golf course with crutches and a cast on his leg, next to a smiling dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am,” the golf legend wrote with a smiley face in the post’s caption on Friday. “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods’ post racked up over 600,000 likes and thousands of supportive comments from his Instagram followers.

Woods had previously shared an update on his recovery last month, when he announced he was back home from the hospital.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” he wrote at the time.

The golf champion also thanked health care providers at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough,” he wrote.

Woods, 45, was hospitalized and underwent surgery after sustaining serious leg injuries following a single-car accident on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles County. His car crossed a median and two lanes of oncoming traffic, hit a sign and traveled off the road, rolling several times before coming to a rest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press conference earlier this month that it determined the primary cause of the collision was due to Woods “driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions.” Authorities said Woods was driving 84 to 87 mph on a road with a speed limit of 45. He made impact at the tree at a speed of 75 mph, authorities said. They also described that stretch of road as “hazardous.”

Local detectives drew criticism when they did not seek warrants to get samples of Woods’ blood at the time, which would have revealed whether the golf star was drug or alcohol impaired.

Los Angeles County Captain James Powers told reporters on April 7 that authorities did not seek a warrant because there was “no evidence of any impairment or intoxication.”

“In order to obtain a search warrant, you have to have probable cause to be able to articulate that, and that did not exist,” he said.