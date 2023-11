I'm A Toddler Parent And These 18 Things I Swear By Are On Sale For Cyber Week

An inexpensive baby gate for 22% off

This gate is capable of expanding to fit openings between 29–34 and 35-38.5 inches wide. This gate will not fit an opening between 34–35 inches. It also stands 30 inches tall. Make sure to measure your opening before you buy to ensure proper fit.I have two of these gates in my home and it has been absolutely essential to keeping my toddler contained/safe in my split level home. We have a lot of stairs, which is not ideal for a roaming toddler. It took my husband no time at all to put them up (shout out to the pressure mount feature) which was ideal. They're very simple for adults to open, but despite my son's best efforts he can't seem to figure it out. Would also be great for pet owners!Most broke over time or came loose. This gate is worth 20 stars. Amazing quality. It has stood the test of time! reliable, sturdy, easy to use, easy to install. The gate swings both ways! That's a HUGE plus. I feel so secure having it knowing that there is no way my kids or dog can knock it down or get over it. It is tall too. Buy this one. Coming from the girl who is the queen of gates. This one is one-and-done. IF we need to purchase more gates in the future I will come straight back to this product and seller." — L. Randall