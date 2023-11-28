I'm A Toddler Parent And These 18 Things I Swear By Are On Sale For Cyber Week

Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

An absolutely incredible Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum for up to 21% off

As a shopping editor and a parent, I have tried out A LOT of vacuums. This one is definitely at the top of my list. It's very lightweight, cleans beautifully, and holds a charge for up to 100 minutes. The "AI" feature makes it so when I move from one room to the next, the suction is immediately optimized for whichever flooring is in that room. It's quite incredible to experience IRL. I absolutely love that I only have to click one button to get it going instead of holding a trigger for the duration of my cleaning sesh — a game changer. However, the feature that has truly amazed me is the all-in-one cleaning station. Once I dock the vacuum back in its little home, it promptly empties out ALL of the dust/debris/dirt into a separate container, so I don't have to clean it out after each use. It's a splurge, but it's definitely worth it.