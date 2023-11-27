Shoppingsalescyber mondaynordstrom

The Best Cyber Monday Sales On Nordstrom’s Premium Goods

It's the perfect spot to find a beauty splurge, holiday gift or even some cozy winter essentials.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

If you haven’t exhausted your Black Friday shopping list quite yet, then you’re in luck, because we are in the thick of Cyber Monday and the deals are the best that they’re going to get. If you’ve been hemming and hawing about a beauty splurge, a holiday gift or even some cozy winter essentials to get you through the cold weather season, then take this as your sign to take the leap.

All our favorite retailers have major markdowns happening, including HuffPost reader-beloved Nordstrom. Whether you’re in need of some new house slippers, are scouring the internet for a gift for your mother-in-law or simply want to treat yourself to a little something special, Nordstrom has you (and the whole family) covered. Keep reading to check out the best Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom before time runs out.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers underwire contour bra (up to 55% off list price)
Find out why thousands of reviewers love this timeless Natori bra and snag one for yourself while it's over half off. It's soft, has a comfortable underwire and delicate, beautiful lace detailing. It's on sale in seven colors in sizes 30A–36G.
$32.40+ at Nordstrom (regularly $72)
2
Nordstrom
AllSaints Half Moon leather crossbody bag (30% off list price)
Consider this the elevated version of the banana bags that went viral this last summer. This AllSaints leather crossbody is a dreamy everyday bag that is elegant with a slight edge. Sale season is a great time to invest in a hew purse like this one.
$160.30 at Nordstrom (regularly $229)
3
Nordstrom
Lauren Ralph Lauren pillow hood down and feather jacket (41% off list price)
Is there anything cozier on a cold, blustery day than a duvet-like quilted jacket? This long, pillow-like hooded jacket is perfect for even the coldest days. It's available in multiple colors in sizes XS–XXL.
$199.99 at Nordstrom (regularly $340)
4
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid serum (25% off list price)
Good Genes is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smoother and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass, which help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that helps soothe redness and calms sensitive skin. There’s really nothing else quite like it over the counter.
$32.25+ at Nordstrom (regularly $43+)
5
Nordstrom
NuFace Mini+ On-the-Go facial toning starter Kit (25% off list price)
If you want all the benefits of the OG NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace Mini. It's a sweetly petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel, silk creme activator and an application brush so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend.
$187.50 at Nordstrom (regularly $250)
6
Nordstrom
Robert Barakett Georgia pima cotton T-shirt (up to 34% off list price)
This beloved T-shirt is a worthy investment, and will absolutely become a closet staple thanks to its beautiful silhouette and soft, comfortable fit. It's on sale in two colors in sizes S–XXXL.
$45.18 at Nordstrom (regularly $69.50)
7
Nordstrom
Crocs classic clog (25% off list price)
With three colors on sale for 25% off, it's the right time to upgrade your Crocs. This classic, gender-neutral slide is beloved by fans for its ventilation and flexibility, ensuring maximum comfort.
$37.49 at Nordstrom (regularly $49.99)
8
Nordstrom
True Botanicals Pure Radiance oil (30% off list price)
Drench your skin in the ultra-hydrating, clinically proven bestselling oil from True Botanicals. It's hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic and smells as good as it feels. You won't regret dropping your money on this gorgeous, sumptuous and truly effective oil.
$46.20+ at Nordstrom (regularly $66+)
9
Nordstrom
Drybar Double Shot blow-dryer brush (30% off list price)
Love getting blowouts but hate the expense? This hair tool is pretty much the easiest and most convenient way to get a blowout-quality hairstyle from the comfort of home. It's a combination blow dryer and round brush that smooths, dries and styles hair all at once. It's easy to use and works quickly.
$108.50 at Nordstrom (regularly $155)
10
Nordstrom
Nordstrom cashmere crewneck sweater (15% off list price)
There's nothing more luxurious than a new cashmere sweater, and this timeless and elegant crewneck is perfect for the holidays and beyond. It's available in a range of colors in sizes S–XXL.
$139.99 at Nordstrom (regularly $165)
11
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultra Facial cream (30% off list price)
Shop the 4.2-ounce jar of this must-have nourishing and deeply yummy face cream from Kiehl's and save 30%. It's made with squalane to deliver major hydration all day long without feeling heavy, greasy or causing breakouts.
$46.90 at Nordstrom (regularly $67)
12
Nordstrom
Ugg Discoquette genuine shearling slipper (up to 25% off list price)
Get on board the hype train and treat yourself to the coziest slides around. These slippers from Ugg are made with real shearling and come in a range of colors so you can put some spring in your step on even the coziest days. They're available in women's sizes 5–11.
$82.50 at Nordstrom (regularly $110)
13
Nordstrom
A three-pack of Calvin Klein Classics cotton boxer briefs (21% off list price)
I love stocking up on basics and closet essentials during major sales events, and this three-pack of Calvin Klein boxer briefs are a great underwear staple. They're made with super-soft cotton that is breathable with an elastic waistband emblazoned with the brand's signature logo. The pack is available in men's sizes S–XL, and two colors are on sale.
$36.12 at Nordstrom (regularly $46)
14
Nordstrom
Skims Soft Lounge long-sleeve dress (40% off list price)
Pick up one of these this ultra-soft, comfortable and flattering dresses from Skims and see for yourself why it's so highly rated. Two colors are currently on sale at Nordstrom in sizes XXS–4X. It's made with a soft ribbed stretch modal fabric that promises to look good on everyone.
$52.80+ at Nordstrom (regularly $88)
15
Nordstrom
Sportswear Men's Club pocket fleece joggers (30% off retail price)
Cozy up in a pair of jogger-style sweats with a sporty flair. They're made with soft fleece fabric that is as warm as it is cozy and soft, and feature a tapered silhouette. A number of colors are on sale in sizes S–XXL.
$42 at Nordstrom (regularly $60)
16
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Laguna women's waterproof boots (30% off list price)
A waterproof lug sole boot is an easy way to capture that cool-girl look without trying too hard. These waterproof slip-on boots have stretchy gore paneling along the sides to make them easy to get on and off, while the sole adds traction and an edgy aesthetic. It's a classic Chelsea silhouette made modern. It's available in three colors in women's sizes 5–14.
$118.90+ at Nordstrom (regularly $170)
17
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear cream eyeshadow stick (30% off list price)
These eyeshadow sticks from beloved beauty brand Bobbi Brown are an absolute must for anyone looking to upgrade their makeup selection. They're so easy to use they're practically foolproof, and they come in a wide range of colors so you can find the one that best fits your personal style.
$23.10 at Nordstrom (regularly $33)
18
Nordstrom
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high top platform sneakers (30% off list price)
On sale in both black and white colors, these sneakers are as timeless as ever, while also including the addition of a platform that gives you a bit of extra height. They are made with soft, strong canvas that can withstand wear, tear and washings, and are available in women's sizes 5–11.
$52.50 at Nordstrom (regularly $75)

