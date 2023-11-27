Nordstrom A Skims lounge dress, Drybar hair styling tool, Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers and Sportswear joggers.

If you haven’t exhausted your Black Friday shopping list quite yet, then you’re in luck, because we are in the thick of Cyber Monday and the deals are the best that they’re going to get. If you’ve been hemming and hawing about a beauty splurge, a holiday gift or even some cozy winter essentials to get you through the cold weather season, then take this as your sign to take the leap.

All our favorite retailers have major markdowns happening, including HuffPost reader-beloved Nordstrom. Whether you’re in need of some new house slippers, are scouring the internet for a gift for your mother-in-law or simply want to treat yourself to a little something special, Nordstrom has you (and the whole family) covered. Keep reading to check out the best Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom before time runs out.

Advertisement