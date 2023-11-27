Shoppingsalescyber mondayI regret to inform you

I Regret To Inform You That These Splugeworthy Cyber Monday Sales Are Almost Over

Hurry and take advantage of these worth-every-penny deals before they end.
Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Solawave red light therapy <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SolaWave-Skincare-Microcurrent-Massager-Wrinkles/dp/B09B2R642F?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656415ede4b0827ae614ed94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656415ede4b0827ae614ed94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SolaWave-Skincare-Microcurrent-Massager-Wrinkles/dp/B09B2R642F?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656415ede4b0827ae614ed94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">device</a>, Moccamaster coffee <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Technivorm-Moccamaster-53937-10-Cup-Coffee/dp/B09NMXBN8N?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656415ede4b0827ae614ed94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656415ede4b0827ae614ed94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Technivorm-Moccamaster-53937-10-Cup-Coffee/dp/B09NMXBN8N?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=656415ede4b0827ae614ed94%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">maker</a> and Away hardshell <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?sid=656415ede4b0827ae614ed94&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Fbigger-carry-on" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="suitcase" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="656415ede4b0827ae614ed94" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11514-265720-155614?sid=656415ede4b0827ae614ed94&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fsuitcases%2Fbigger-carry-on" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">suitcase</a>
As much as I love stocking up on everyday necessities during big sales events like Cyber Monday, there’s something extra thrilling about splurging on otherwise cost-prohibitive items while they’re seriously marked down. Whether it’s a fancy skin care device, a luxurious gift or a major home design upgrade like a chic new rug, that hit of serotonin is irresistible.

I regret to inform you that this year, some of our favorite luxury brands and retailers have outdone themselves, because these deals are worth every penny.

Below, you’ll find the very best Cyber Monday splurges that are absolutely worth spending your hard-earned money on. The list includes gorgeous cookware sets and kitchen appliances, wellness devices and even some delicious cashmere clothing to keep you swaddled in comfort all winter long. And be sure to check back — we’ll be updating this story with new sales daily.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker (30% off list price)
The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV coffee maker, which you may have seen all over social media recently, is 30% off for Black Friday. This 10-cup coffee maker is handmade in the Netherlands and makes brewing a breeze. It produces up to 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes with the push of one switch, making sure you don’t disturb anyone (or yourself ― sometimes you just need silence in the mornings). It also features a hot plate to keep your coffee warm and it has an automatic off switch after 100 minutes.
$251+ AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $359.99-$379.99)
2
Dermstore
NuFace Mini starter kit (25% off list price)
Get 25% off the cult-fave NuFace toning microcurrent device at Dermstore through Nov. 27 with code JOY. I live for mine and find it to be a wonderful investment. And if you gift it, the beauty devotee in your life will be delighted and forever grateful to finally have their hands on this luxury device that's been known to contour, tone and smooth facial muscles in just a few minutes a day.
$165 at Dermstore (regularly $220)
3
Tushy
Tushy Spa 3.0 bidet (30% off list price)
Join the legions of people who are now avid bidet users and get this easy-to-use, adjustable bidet for your own toilet. It's easy to install and offers both warm or cool water options that leave you feeling fresh as a daisy. Right now, you can get 30% off bidets and bundles with code EARLYTURD, and the same discount from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 with code ADDTOFART. From Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, keep those same deals going plus the addition of a free ornament with code CYBERBUMDAY at checkout.
$111.30 at Tushy (regularly $159)
4
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 694 vacuum (42% off list price)
Through Dec. 2, you can save 42% on this multitasking robot vacuum. You'll be shocked at just how much easier life is with one of these popular vacuums. This model offers Roomba's signature dirt detection technology that allows the device to spot and suction dirt from the filthier regions of your home, along with sensors that allow it to seamlessly navigate the room and avoid falling down the stairs.
$159 at Amazon (regularly $245)
5
Amazon
A renewed Vitamix Explorian professional-grade blender (34% off list price)
If you need a large container, this 64-ounce blender gives you everything you love about the Explorian model with even more capacity. It has 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, strong stainless steel blades and that self-cleaning function we know and love. Through Nov. 27, you can save 34% on this high-end blender so you can make the perfect soups, smoothies, salsas and more.
$229.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.95)
6
Amazon
TheraGun Prime massage device (37% off list price)
Give the gift of comfort with this popular and highly-rated percussive massage device. It comes with four attachments and can be operated at five different speeds, for a spa-like deep tissue massage from the comfort of home. It's available at Amazon for 37% off through Nov. 27.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $299)
7
Casper
Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress (30% off list price)
Get the best sleep of your life and invest in this highly-rated mattress from Casper. It's made to keep the bed cool and comfortable and support a good night's sleep. It's available in five different sizes.
$2,166+ at Casper (regularly $3,095+)
8
Burrow
Burrow Union three-seat sofa (20% off)
Available in four colors with two different leg finish options, this Burrow couch is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their lounge room seating. It's plush, comfortable and looks great with a wide range of design aesthetics. If you're in the market, consider this your sign to take the leap. Use code BF23 to get buy more, save more dealson Black Friday.
$2,099+ at Burrow (regularly $2,599+)
9
Away
Away The Bigger Carry-On suitcase (20% off list price)
If you've been on the fence about jumping on the Away suitcase trend, now's the time to get on board. Dip your toes in with their wildly popular carry-on, now available in a shiny new chrome chrome color (though you can also purchase it in one of their classic hues). This is the brand's biggest sale of the year, and you can get 20% off all suitcases, in every style, size and color.
$236 at Away (regularly $295)
10
The Citizenry
The Citizenry stonewashed linen bedding bundle (20% off list price)
To give someone the gift of The Citizenry's beloved linen sheet set is to love them. I have it and it blows every other linen set clear out of the water. The brand is offering up to 35% off sitewide, making it the perfect time to snag these beauties. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from Nov. 24 sales will go to Education for All, an NGO that helps to advance young girls' education in rural Morocco.
$420+ at The Citizenry (regularly $647+)
11
Eighth Day
Eighth Day The Regenerative Serum (20% off list price)
When it comes to anti-aging skin care serums, this one from Eighth Day is considered among the cream of the crop, but it comes at quite the price. It's a wildly potent serum, made with a unique blend of peptides, growth factors and other skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, glycolic acid and so much more. It has a very unique formula that can deliver real results with consistent use. Through Nov. 24, get 20% off all products and get a mini Regenerative Serum with any purchase over $200. From Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, get 20% off all products and get a travel-size Reparative Moisturizer with any purchase over $350.
$260 at Eighth Day (regularly $325)
12
Naadam
Naadam cashmere turtleneck dress (40% off list price)
Can you think of anything more luxurious than being ensconced in a cashmere dress? This beauty from Naadam has a cozy turtleneck and soft fabric throughout to keep you looking timeless and chic that is warm and comfortable. It's made with 100% Mongolian cashmere and is available in four colors in sizes XXS–3X.Naadam is offering 40% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.
$135 at Naadam (regularly $225)
13
Amazon
TheraFace Pro (20% off list price)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring eases pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease. Through Nov. 27, save 20% on this popular device.
$319 at Amazon (regularly $399)
14
Amazon
Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner (30% off list price)
Cordless vacuums are a total game-changer, and you can't go wrong with one from Dyson. It's a big investment, but one you'll be thanking yourself for making for years to come. It has a powerful suction, is energy-efficient, is great at finding dirt and pet hear and can deep clean both carpets and hard wood flooring. You can even convert it to a handheld and clean staircases, upholstery and cars. Through. Nov. 27, you can get it for a whopping 30% off.
$419.99 at Amazon (regularly $599.99)
15
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (29% off list price)
This gas-free portable power station uses a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack to offer a safe and steady supply of energy to everything from laptops to fans. It features a perfectly compact and handled design and can be easily stored in your car, packed along with camping gear or kept safe in the event of a power outage. Even if you’re not an outdoors person or emergency preparedness enthusiast, you might find it useful to invest in this potentially lifesaving tool while it’s discounted. You can get it for 21% off on Nov. 27.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $279)
16
Amazon
Peloton exercise bike (24% off list price)
Now through Nov. 28, get 24% off this cult-fave stationary bike. It features a variety of unique features like a multi-touchscreen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone. It’s a membership-based machine, so you’ll need to purchase that separately and then you’ll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors. It's got everything you need for a full body workout in a variety of different fitness genres.
$1,095 at Amazon (regularly $1,445)
17
Lyma
Lyma laser (20% off list price)
I very much regret to inform you that skin care devotees need this first-of-its-kind at-home laser. It’ll be an easy addition to a skin care regime, is lightweight and portable, and using it won’t feel like a heavy lift. Lyma promises its laser will give your skin all the benefits of an in-office treatment, including improving the appearance of wrinkles, skin elasticity, texture, tone and more. It uses a patented lens technology that diffuses micro-dots of invisible light over a large surface. The internal lens emits a cold beam of light that penetrates deeply through the layers of the skin, and promises to “reset” cells without causing irritation or redness. Through Nov. 30, you can get 20% off the Lyma laser starter kit, which adds up to major savings at this big price point.
$2,156 at Lyma (regularly $2,695)
18
Caraway
Caraway ceramic cookware set (20% off list price)
While on the extravagant side, a new cookware set is always an incredible gift. These gorgeous pots and pans from Caraway are as gorgeous as they are wonderfully functional and high-quality. It includes everything a home cook needs to make their fave meals and comes in a pretty wide range of lovely colors. Through December 31, they're offering tiered savings. Save 10% on orders over $85, 15% off orders over $425 and 20% off orders over $525.
$355.50 at Caraway Home (regularly $545)
19
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen green fig cleansing balm (30% off list price)
You've probably heard the hype about this cleansing balm, and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true. It is exceptional. It melts away dirt, grime, makeup and more easily and quickly while leaving skin smooth and soft, with a delectable glow. It's a great gift for just about anybody and perfectly sized for a stocking. You can get it for 25% off at Dermstore through Nov. 27 with code JOY.
$47.60 at Dermstore (regularly $68)
20
Solawave
Solawave Radiant Renewal skincare wand with red light therapy (40% off list price)
If you want to dabble in light therapy, then there's no better place to start than with cult-fave Solawave. This red light wand is currently available for 40% off at Amazon.
$101 at Amazon (regularly $169)
21
Ruggable
Ruggable Morris & Co. Blackthorn forest green rug (25% off list price)
This whimsical rug is one of Ruggable's bestsellers and with good reason. it's available in seven sizes and in two color palettes, but there's something extra romantic about this darker color. From Nov. 22 through Nov. 29, get up to 25% off sitewide with code BF23.
See sale price based on rug size at Ruggable
22
Courant
Courant Catch:3 charging station (25% off list price)
I cannot get enough of my Courant charging pads, and am excited to gift my favorite model, the Catch:3 to my friends. It's the perfect catchall-phone charger combo and couldn't be more chic. Courant is hosting its biggest sale of the season with 20% off linen-wrapped devices and 25% off leather options through Nov. 27. These wireless charging pads are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional and easy to use.
$131 at Courant (regularly $175)
23
Brooklinen
Brooklinen super-plush bath towels (25% off list price)
Is there anything more delectable than a set of ultra-soft and cozy towels? They make a great gift, (and gift-to-self) especially for people who are looking to upgrade their home essentials. Get them (and everything else at Brooklinen) for a whopping 25% off, starting now.


$59.25 at Brooklinen (regularly $79)
24
Parachute
Parachute Cloud Cotton robe (20% off list price)
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X and during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can save 20% off your orders. Just head on over through Nov. 27 to save.
$87.20 at Parachute (regularly $109)
25
Crown Affair
Crown Affair set of three hair care products (30% off list price)
I always considered myself low maintenance about my hair, but since discovering Crown Affair products I'm all about the splurge. Treat yourself to a high-end hair care set that will leave you feeling like your most glamorous self. Get 30% off when you use the Build Your Ritual on-site bundling tool to buy three products from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Crown Affair
26
Eberjay
Eberjey Giselle tencel pajama set (25% off)
I love soft Eberjey pajamas and intimates, but the price point often keeps me away. That makes this the perfect time to splurge on these cuties. I'm especially eyeing this classic festively hued set. Right now you can get 25% off sitewide (excluding silk styles) with the code COZY25.
$103.50 at Eberjey (regularly $138)
27
Amazon
A luxury Shark HyperAIR blow dryer (43% off list price)
Reviewers say this fast-drying machine cut their drying time in half, and Shark promises its ionized air and intelligent heat control with consistent temperature means there'll be no extreme heat damage like you might experience with other powerful dryers. This model comes with a concentrator attachment and a styling brush attachment — a handy add-on that can cut your total styling time down even more in the mornings.
$129.99 at Amazon (regularly $169-$229)
28
Amazon
A smart Levoit OasisMist 1000S tower humidifier (15% off)
Levoit calls this machine OasisMist, and we can see why. With a large capacity of 10 liters, a 360-degree nozzle, remote and smartphone and voice control, plus an easy top-fill design, this humidifier is a dream. It can deliver mist for up to 100 hours, perfect for anyone who suffers dry skin in cooler temps or lives in a dry climate. It can effectively humidify a large space, making it ideal for family rooms, dens and beyond. Most intriguingly, Levoit says this has an internal water softener to minimize mineral buildup and a self-cleaning water tank that helps prevents mold growth. Will wonders never cease!!!
$127.50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149.99)
29
Amazon
Or a workhorse Frigidaire dehumidifier (51% off list price)
If your basement gets way too wet in winter, or you just want better large-room climate control, this 60-pint dehumidifier has the power, capacity and automated features to keep your space comfy with very little effort on your part. You can set the desired humidity level so it automatically turns on and off whe needed, plus use the optional automatic drain feature if you prefer that to emptying the bucket. It's also got a washable filter to capture dust and keep it from getting clogged.
$248 at Amazon (regularly $472)
30
Target
A wildly popular Dyson V8 on mega sale (42% off list price)
Buy this beloved Dyson stick vacuum for one of the lowest sales we've seen — and get $25 back in the form of a Target gift card when you purchase from Target. This lightweight stick vac can do it all, from suctioning up dirt and debris from both carpets and hard floors to transforming into a hand-held vacuum with just the click of a button. Best of all, it's cordless, so you won't be encumbered or restricted with where you can use it (it's great for vacuuming cars and stairs, too). The filtration system captures allergens and dust so you don't just shoot dirty around your home as you clean. It comes with the multisurface main brush head as well as an interchangeable combination tool for smaller spaces, and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge — more than enough power for small homes and apartments.

You can also get the V8 Origin+ model, which also comes with a crevice tool, at Walmart.
$249.99 at Target (originally $429.99)$224.99 at Walmart (regularly $419.99)
31
Walmart
The famous and beloved Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (up to 37% off list price)
The Little Green gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share with readers, and Amazon reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank.

(Note: The Walmart sale is on a black color that's exclusive to the big box retailer, but both the Amazon and Walmart models come with a three-inch tough stain tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot and Stain remover with Febreze, and work the same.)
$78 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)$89 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
32
Amazon
A super-handy 10th-generation iPad with liquid retina display (22% off list price)
For use on the go and around the house, you can't beat an iPad. This model has an A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch liquid retina display 64GB of storage, touch ID and front- and back-facing cameras, among other great features. It also comes in four beautiful colors, promises all-day battery life and lightning-fast internet connectivity for streaming and daily needs.
$349 at Amazon (regularly $449)
33
Walmart
A powerful Shark IQ vacuum and mop (51% off list price)
This robot vac-mop combo has what Shark calls "Matrix Clean navigation," meaning it will travel in a grid pattern and make multiple passes over an area to ensure no crumb is left behind. It's also got flexible fins on the roller head to fish dirt from deep into carpets and will map your home with Lidar for precision scheduling and obstacle avoidance. The sonic mop function will tackle hard floor messes with up to 100 scrubs per minute. In other words, it'll save you tons of daily cleaning time.
$188 at Walmart (originally $379.99)
34
Amazon
A Roborock Q Revo (24% off list price)
Amazon says this vacuum is absolutely flying off the shelves this week for Black Friday, and it's not hard to imagine why folks are making the splurge: Available in cool white or classic black, it both vacuums and mops, auto-dries itself, auto-empties itself, self-refills its own water and has top-of-the-line tech for obstacle avoidance and 3-D mapping and navigation. In fact, when it's done cleaning, it even lifts its mop so it doesn't leave any streaks behind on its way back to the dock. And on top of all that, it's got massive 5500 Pa suction power. A true dream that does it all!
$679.99 at Amazon (regularly $899.99)
35
Amazon
A gorgeous Cuisinart cookset (28% off list price)
This 11-piece Chef's Classic cookware set from Cuisinart is constructed with aluminum encapsulated bases and stainless steel that won't react with food or discolor. Measurement markings make cooking easy, and cleanup is simple, too: the set is dishwater-safe. Glass lids and riveted stay-cool handles made each piece feel luxurious.
$129.95 at Amazon (regularly $159-$179.95)
36
Amazon
A bestselling Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (29% off list price)
If you’re looking to take your cooking experience a few notches up, get your hands on Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. This handy appliance is what you get when you combine a countertop oven with an air fryer, and it has enough capacity to handle a a 14-pound turkey or nine slices of bread. It comes with many of the same great features as the medium-sized smart oven (also on sale for Prime Day), like an interior light and LCD display, but also proofs bread and dehydrates food. Breville's Element IQ system uses six quartz elements to perfect the cooking environment and eliminate cold spots. It's got a 4.6-star rating from nearly 10,000 buyers, and flew off shelves last Black Friday.
$319.95 at Amazon (regularly $449.95)
37
Target
A super-beloved 5.5-quarter bowl-lift KitchenAid mixer (44% off list price)
Every time we feature a KitchenAid mixer sale at Target, the mixers sell out before the sale is meant to be over — and I don't expect this time to be different, because this is a great deal on a bowl-lift mixer from the most trusted brand in the mixer game. The 5.5-quart size is perfect for home use, and it comes with a dough hook, whisk and flat beater, plus all the power and control tilt-head KitchenAid mixers are famous for. Grab it in silver, matte black, red and "ice," a turquoise color.
$249.99 at Target (regularly $449.99)$249.99 at KitchenAid (regularly $449.99)
38
Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (up to 52% off list price)
Bose calls these "the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound," and after HuffPost editor Janie Campbell purchased a refurbished pair from Bose.com earlier this year she can absolutely confirm that. Other people seem to agree, too: These have a 4.6-star rating at Amazon. They offer quiet mode for times you need block out extra noise and aware mode so you can hear sounds around you, plus adjustable EQ, clear calls, 22 hours of battery life and that famous Bose sound quality. With lightweight but strong materials and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, you'll be able to listen in comfort.
$199 AT AMAZON (regularly $329)REFURBISHED: $159 at Bose (regularly $329)$199 at Target (regularly $329.99)
39
Amazon
A lightweight TravelPro Maxlite 5 carry-on (15% off list price)
From the trusted brand TravelPro comes this highly rated softsided two-wheeled carry-on suitcase that's expandable an extra two inches in a pinch. The slightly tapered shape prevents tipping, and the fabric has a stain-resistant, water-repellant Duraguard coating to keep it looking nice whatever happens on your travels. It comes in 13 colors, so you can grab a classic or something that stands out in an overhead compartment.
$122.82 at Amazon (regularly $144.49)
40
Walmart
A portable Solo Stove smokeless fire pit with stand (30% off list price)
Have a toastier winter wherever you go with this bundle that includes a Solo Stove's Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit and a matching stand. With a 15-inch diameter — just the right size for both the backyard and for portability to campsites and friends' homes — this upgraded version has a removable base plate and ash tray for super easy cleaning. The design allows an airflow pattern that minimizes smoke so you won't smell like a campfire. Best of all, you can use firewood or small logs, and the stand means you can use it on even more surfaces without worrying about heat damage.
$185.49 at Walmart (originally $264.99)
41
Kohl's
A variable speed KitchenAid hand blender (25% off list price)
This KitchenAid model will do the work well without hurting your checking account: It's got adjustable speed control, a removable blade for better cleaning and a pan guard to protect your cookware and bowls, and it comes with a blending cup you can use for prep and serving. Available in 12 cool colors and finishes, it'll be great for soups, purees, smoothies, dips and more all year. Reviewers give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
$44.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)$44.99 at Kohl's (regularly $59.99)
42
Walmart
A Blackstone Adventure Ready two-burner 22-inch propane griddle (up to 51% off list price)
From bacon and eggs to steaks, sandwiches and tacos, you can cook just about anything on a griddle, and the maintenance is typically as simple as squirting water on the surface and scraping off any food scraps. It's just that easy to use and care for. This model has two different H-shaped burners you can control independently with a combined 24,000 BTUs, a hard lid, a super easy Piezo ignition and a rolled steel surface that can fit 14 burgers at once. This Black Friday sale model comes in three colors.

(You can also get this griddle plus a folding stand and an adapter hose for a 20-pound propane tank for $184.)
$97 at Walmart (regularly $147-$199)
43
Amazon
A dishwasher-safe 8-piece pots and pans set from Calphalon (45% off list price)
This set of stainless steel pots and pans has everything you need: tri-ply construction for even heating, glass lids, stay-cool handles and completely practical sizes. It contains 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, a 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, a 5-quart saute pan with glass lid and 6-quart stock pot with glass lid. Each piece is compatible with all stovetop types and the pots and pans are oven-safe to 450 degrees. Best of all, it's all dishwasher-safe.
$245 at Amazon (regularly $320)
44
Amazon
A 17-piece T-Fal hard anodized set (30% off list price)
This versatile T-fal cookware set is highly rated by users and a dream for both experienced and burgeoning cooks. The forged construction and hard anodized exterior make every piece durable and strong, and the clever heat indicator in the center of each pan turns solid red when it is fully preheated, eliminating guesswork and helping you achieve perfect results. The riveted handles are covered with silicone for comfort and the glass lids are vented to maintain visibility.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
45
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop (30% off list price)
This is a genius cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. What you then see collecting in its dirty water tank might leave you wondering how you lived without one. (Seriously.)
$195.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $279.99)
46
Amazon
Or an even more feature-filled smart Tineco vacuum-mop (35% off list price)
Like its sibling wet/dry vac above, this beautiful machine can mop your floors while it vacuums up dirt and the dirty water left behind (say goodbye to streaks). But this Floor ONE S5 model has a brush head design that allows you to get even closer to baseboards, corners and edges than the model above. And on top of that, it has a larger clean water tank, a larger dirty water tank, a longer run time, voice assistance and Tineco's iLoop sensor to detect messes and automatically adjust its suction power, water flow and mop roller speed (and let you know by changing display colors). It also has self-propelling technology to ensure it feels lightweight and maneuverable.
$324.98 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $499.99)
47
Amazon
A workhorse Coway Airmega 200 air purifier (39% off list price)
In addition to its 4.7-star Amazon rating, Consumer Reports gives it a 5/5 for removing dust, pollen and smoke on high speed, owner satisfaction and predicted reliability, and it's one of Wirecutter's top picks for best air purifier. It can clean a room of 361 square feet in 12.5 minutes or a room up to 874 square feet in 30 minutes, and in its eco and auto modes, it will constantly monitor air quality and kick in or up when it detects impurities or pollution. The three-stage system includes a washable pre-filter, an odor filter and a HEPA filter (it'll let you know when it's time to clean or replace a filter, making maintenance wildly easy).
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $197)
48
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender (33% off list price)
This blender is beloved by multiple HuffPost editors. After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, senior editor Janie Campbell had to try it for herself. She agrees that it is truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than a Vitamix, and can be left out on the countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends seemingly everything.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
49
Amazon
A rugged mini 2TB external hard drive (36% off list price)
If you've ever felt that sinking, devastating feeling when a tech person tells you your hard drive is unrecoverable, you know you need to stop putting off buying an external hard drive so you never lose everything again. This compact but big-in-storage hard drive from LaCie is versatile, portable, durable and full storage space. It works with both Mac and PC and all sorts of inputs, and LaCie says it's designed to survives shock and drops up to 4 feet. Plus, it's dust- and water-resistant. Save yourself (and your data)!
$69.99 at Amazon (regularly about $100)
50
Amazon
GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank (37% off list price)
The GE Profile Opal creates 38 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$283 at Amazon (regularly $450)

