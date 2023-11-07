I Regret To Inform You The Elemis Cleansing Balm Is Worth Every Penny

“I first purchased this product back in 2021 and towards the holiday season, I gotta say, Elemis cleansing balm, especially the original minty aroma is exquisite and luxurious at every turn. I have sensitive skin and Rosacea. I wanted and needed a product that could remove makeup without leaving my skin stripped of all moisture but effective enough to remove heavy makeup and waterproof mascara. I’ve tried Clinique’s balm and other forms of makeup removal products but Elemis leaves my skin feeling soft, without films. A spa in my bathroom.” — The Zlayer

“I love using this cleansing balm to take my makeup off. It does have a noticeable fragrance but I find it relaxing. It has a buttery consistency and does a good job of removing makeup but I do use a damp cotton pad to facilitate makeup removal. It leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturized. This is now one of my holy grail products!” — Andrea

“I’m somewhat of a skin care junkie and have tried most of the highly-rated cleansers available on the market today, but this remains the only one I use as a first step in a double cleanse. It has the most incredible texture, starting out as a balm, melting into an oil, then transforming into a gentle foaming cleanser as you rub it in. It effectively removes all traces of cosmetics, and it feels (and smells!) of a luxury spa whilst doing so! A little goes a long way, and this large tub lasts me for several months. I love that it is gentle, effective, and very moisturising without leaving any trace of residue. The accompanying flannel is a lovely addition and makes the entire routine feel like self-care. It is probably ill-advised for those sensitive to essential oils, but otherwise I would encourage anyone to give it a try! I’ve never been disappointed by an Elemis product, but this is a particular favourite.” — Nimue

“I am in love with this cleaning balm! Melts away makeup, dirt and grime while leaving your face so smooth and fresh. Has clean, non-toxic ingredients and smells like a day at the spa! Also, product seems to last for a while - a little goes a long way! Highly recommend” — Avery

“I was somewhat hesitant to pay so much for this product, but I am so glad I took the chance and discovered a new favorite! The smell is scrumptious, and it leaves my skin feeling refreshed and supple. After rubbing it together in my warm hands, it emulsifies and spreads easily over my skin. I wiped it off with a washcloth soaked with warm water. I am so impressed with this product.” — Jen Elliott Ehrhardt