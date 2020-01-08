ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks' Golden Globes Expression Is Now An Entertaining 'Photoshop Battle'

Reddit users are reworking the actor's response to Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

First came the meme, now comes the “Photoshop Battle.”

Redditors are reworking a picture of Tom Hanks’ funny facial expression during host Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.﻿

Hanks as Baby Yoda from Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.” Yep. A tweaked version of the poster for Hanks’ 1989 buddy cop movie “Turner & Hooch.” Of course.

Former President Barack Obama even makes an appearance.

And then there’s this spectacular coffee-themed GIF:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Big Tom
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Golden Globes Tom Hanks Barack Obama Entertainment
CONVERSATIONS