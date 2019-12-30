HuffPost

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account tells us exactly what readers are craving all year long. In 2018, the list of the most-liked recipes was dominated by pasta dishes and chocolate cakes. In 2019, little changed ― our readers were still digging comfort foods like crazy.

Now that the year is coming to a close, it’s time to look back at the 20 most-liked recipes from the past 12 months. Some of our favorites are a kimchi grilled cheese sandwich, a creamy tortellini soup and a roasted cauliflower queso. The sweeter side of things offers a tres leches confetti cake, chocolate banana bread, vanilla custard doughnuts and so much more.