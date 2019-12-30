The HuffPost Taste Instagram account tells us exactly what readers are craving all year long. In 2018, the list of the most-liked recipes was dominated by pasta dishes and chocolate cakes. In 2019, little changed ― our readers were still digging comfort foods like crazy.
Now that the year is coming to a close, it’s time to look back at the 20 most-liked recipes from the past 12 months. Some of our favorites are a kimchi grilled cheese sandwich, a creamy tortellini soup and a roasted cauliflower queso. The sweeter side of things offers a tres leches confetti cake, chocolate banana bread, vanilla custard doughnuts and so much more.
Check out the full list to see what took the top spot!
20
Tuscan Tuna and White Bean Salad
Foodie Crush
19
Fried Buffalo Goat Cheese Balls
Half Baked Harvest
18
Rosemary Lemon Chicken Patties
The Daley Plate
17
Gnocchi with Pomodoro Sauce
Foodie Crush
16
Creamy Mushroom Stroganoff
Damn Delicious
15
Lemon Coconut Naked Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
Half Baked Harvest
14
Get the French Onion and Apple Grilled Cheese
Half Baked Harvest
13
Spanakopita Chicken Meatballs
The Daley Plate
12
Sweet and Spicy Baked Cauliflower
The Fitchen
11
Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta
Completely Delicious
10
Ravioli with Peas, Prosciutto and Burrata
The Daley Plate
9
20-Minute Summer Squash Pasta with Brown Butter and Goat Cheese
How Sweet Eats
8
Roasted Cauliflower Queso
How Sweet Eats
7
Preserved Lemon Chicken Skewers
The Daley Plate
6
Vanilla Custard Doughnuts
Hummingbird High
5
Creamy Tortellini Soup
Damn Delicious
4
Tres Leches Confetti Cake
How Sweet Eats
3
Chocolate Banana Bread
Two Peas And Their Pod
2
Kimchi Grilled Cheese
Half Baked Harvest
1
Build Your Own Pancake Board
Completely Delicious
